Inside the Field: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 06, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Hideki Matsuyama will defend his title in Honolulu. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Sony Open field list as of Friday, January 6th at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Jordan Spieth
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Stewart Cink
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Tom Kim
Matt Kuchar
K.H. Lee
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
K.J. Choi
Jerry Kelly
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Blaze Akana
Keita Nakajima
Kohei Okada
Taiga Semikawa
Designated sponsor exemption
Kazuki Higa
Yuto Katsuragawa
Kaito Onishi
PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
Jesse Mueller
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Michael Castillo
Past Champion of Respective Event
Patton Kizzire
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Brian Harman
Corey Conners
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Andrew Putnam
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Emiliano Grillo
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Chris Kirk
Alex Smalley
John Huh
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Kyle Stanley
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
Cole Hammer
Robby Shelton
David Lingmerth
Erik Barnes
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Taylor Montgomery
Tyson Alexander
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
S.H. Kim
Byeong Hun An
Davis Thompson
Joseph Bramlett
Harrison Endycott
Ryan Armour
Zecheng Dou
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brian Stuard
Eric Cole
Ben Martin
MJ Daffue
Scott Harrington
Nico Echavarria
Carl Yuan
Kyle Westmoreland
Austin Eckroat
Michael Kim
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Tano Goya
Vincent Norrman
Trevor Cone
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Michael Gligic
Carson Young
Samuel Stevens
Trevor Werbylo
Augusto Núñez
Anders Albertson
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
