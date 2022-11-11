-
Inside the Field: The RSM Classic
November 11, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau heads to Sea Island for the 2022 RSM Classic. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for The RSM Classic field list as of Friday, Nov. 11th at 6 p.m. ET:
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Brian Gay
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Jacob Bridgeman
Chris Gotterup
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Aaron Baddeley
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Palmer Jackson
Spencer Ralston
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Tim Weinhart
Past Champion member
Austin Cook
Life member
Davis Love III
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Brian Harman
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Top 125 prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Keith Mitchell
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Matt Wallace
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Carl Yuan
Will Gordon
Paul Haley II
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Taylor Montgomery
Dean Burmester
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
S.H. Kim
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Byeong Hun An
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ryan Armour
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
Brent Grant
Michael Kim
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Scott Harrington
Harrison Endycott
Trevor Werbylo
Tano Goya
Kevin Roy
Nico Echavarria
Anders Albertson
Samuel Stevens
Kevin Yu
Matti Schmid
Vincent Norrman
Brice Garnett
Trevor Cone
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (medical)
Chris Stroud
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
Martin Trainer
Hank Lebioda
Cameron Percy
Andrew Novak
Jonathan Byrd
Charley Hoffman
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
