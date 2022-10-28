Inside the Field: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

-
October 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
October 28, 2022
- Collin Morikawa will tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba field list as of Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Lucas Glover
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Viktor Hovland
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Sebastián Muñoz
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Matti Schmid
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Brad Adamonis
Adria Arnaus
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Travis Vick
Designated sponsor's exemption
Isidro Benitez
Armando Favela
Enrique Marin Santander
Sebastián Vázquez
Past champion of respective event
Patton Kizzire
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Aaron Wise
Brian Harman
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Russell Henley
Andrew Putnam
Emiliano Grillo
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Noren
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Aaron Rai
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Kramer Hickok
Matt Wallace
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Will Gordon
Paul Haley II
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Austin Eckroat
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Taylor Montgomery
Dean Burmester
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
S.H. Kim
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Byeong Hun An
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ryan Armour
Ben Griffin
Nicholas Lindheim
Brent Grant
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
