Inside the Field: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
October 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Hideki Matsuyama’s winning approach on 72nd hole is the Shot of the Day
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP field list as of Friday, Oct. 07 at 5 p.m. ET:
Top 60 available prior season FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Sungjae Im
Xander Schauffele
Sepp Straka
Tom Hoge
Hideki Matsuyama
Aaron Wise
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Young
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
K.H. Lee
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
J.J. Spaun
Joohyung Kim
Davis Riley
Maverick McNealy
Kurt Kitayama
Lucas Herbert
Andrew Putnam
Tyrrell Hatton
Mito Pereira
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Luke List
Emiliano Grillo
Keegan Bradley
Sebastián Muñoz
Cam Davis
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Brendan Steele
Troy Merritt
Tommy Fleetwood
Chez Reavie
Taylor Moore
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Chad Ramey
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Joel Dahmen
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Martin Laird
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Cameron Champ
Rickie Fowler
Satoshi Kodaira
Matt Wallace
Sponsor's Exemptions (unrestricted)
Ryo Hisatsune
Mikumu Horikawa
Takumi Kanaya
Naoyuki Kataoka
Keita Nakajima
