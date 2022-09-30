-
Inside the Field: Shriners Children's Open
September 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2022
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Shriners Children's Open field list as of Friday, Sep. 30 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Sungjae Im
Joohyung Kim
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Vincent Norrman
Trevor Werbylo
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Thomas Detry
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Chris Gotterup
Cole Hammer
Quinn Riley
Patrick Welch
PGA Club Professional Champion - Six Events
Jesse Mueller
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Derek Deminsk
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Aaron Wise
Brian Harman
Top 125 Prior Seasons FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Mito Pereira
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Emiliano Grillo
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Noren
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Matt Wallace
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Kyle Stanley
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Top 50 Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (2022)
Carl Yuan
Will Gordon
Paul Haley II
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Austin Eckroat
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Taylor Montgomery
Dean Burmester
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
S.H. Kim
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Byeong Hun An
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ryan Armour
Ben Griffin
Nicholas Lindheim
Davis Thompson
Brent Grant
Michael Kim
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Scott Harrington
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
