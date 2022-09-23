-
-
Inside the Field: Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 23, 2022
-
Top 10
All-time shots from Sanderson Farms
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Scroll below for the Sanderson Farms Championship field list as of Friday, Sep. 23 at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Sam Burns
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Sebastián Muñoz
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Chris Stroud
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Cody Gribble
William McGirt
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Sam Murphy
Jackson Suber
Brice Wilkinson
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Joseph Hanko
Past Champion member
Ryan Armour
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Russell Henley
Andrew Putnam
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Emiliano Grillo
Keegan Bradley
Mackenzie Hughes
Brendan Steele
Adam Hadwin
Taylor Moore
Chris Kirk
Alex Smalley
Wyndham Clark
Lee Hodges
John Huh
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Adam Svensson
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
Taylor Montgomery
Byeong Hun An
Davis Thompson
Top 50 Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (2022)
Carl Yuan
Will Gordon
Paul Haley II
David Lingmerth
Zecheng Dou
Austin Eckroat
Robby Shelton
Philip Knowles
MJ Daffue
Michael Gligic
Dean Burmester
Ben Taylor
Eric Cole
S.H. Kim
Joseph Bramlett
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brandon Matthews
Augusto Núñez
Henrik Norlander
Ben Martin
Erik Barnes
Ben Griffin
Nicholas Lindheim
Brent Grant
Michael Kim
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Scott Harrington
Harrison Endycott
Thomas Detry
Trevor Werbylo
Tano Goya
Kevin Roy
Nico Echavarria
Anders Albertson
Samuel Stevens
Chun-an Yu
Matti Schmid
Vincent Norrman
Brice Garnett
Trevor Cone
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Seth Reeves
Kelly Kraft
Michael Gligic
Callum Tarren
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Jared Wolfe
Scott Gutschewski
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
-
-