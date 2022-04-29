-
-
Inside the Field: Wells Fargo Championship
-
April 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 29, 2022
-
Top 10
All-time shots from Wells Fargo Championship
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Wells Fargo Championship field list as of Friday, April 29th at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Rory McIlroy
Webb Simpson
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Sergio Garcia
Patrick Reed
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Abraham Ancer
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Tyrrell Hatton
Max Homa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Paul Casey
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Lucas Glover
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Adam Long
Keith Mitchell
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Sepp Straka
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Rory Sabbatini
Nick Watney
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Jacob Bridgeman
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Wesley Bryan
Johnson Wagner
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Gregory Odom, Jr.
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
Larkin Gross
Past Champion of Wells Fargo Championship
Brian Harman
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Charl Schwartzel
Russell Henley
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Fitzpatrick
Troy Merritt
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Brendan Steele
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Chesson Hadley
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
William McGirt
Morgan Hoffmann
Seung-Yul Noh
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Mito Pereira
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Cameron Young
Davis Riley
Alex Smalley
Hayden Buckley
Lee Hodges
Matthias Schwab
Aaron Rai
Taylor Moore
Max McGreevy
Vince Whaley
Adam Svensson
Kurt Kitayama
David Lipsky
Greyson Sigg
John Huh
Trey Mullinax
Brandon Wu
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Callum Tarren
Nick Hardy
Scott Gutschewski
Jared Wolfe
Kelly Kraft
Peter Uihlein
David Skinns
Michael Gligic
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Cameron Percy
Vaughn Taylor
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Satoshi Kodaira
Jim Knous
Camilo Villegas
Bo Van Pelt
Bo Hoag
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
-
-