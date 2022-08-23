-
Horses for Courses: TOUR Championship
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the TOUR Championship
The Tudor clubhouse at East Lake Golf Club outside Atlanta signifies the end of the trail for the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season.
The TOUR Championship features a field of 30 players, (down to 29 after the unfortunate WD of Will Zalatoris) who have already qualified for the majors and PLAYERS next year. On the line at the end of 72 holes (no cut) is the FedExCup and its $18 million bonus.
East Lake has welcomed the final holes of the season since 2004. The TOUR Championship format made its debut in 2007 with Tiger Woods taking home the first trophy and it’s evolved ever since. This modern history at Bobby Jones’ old stomping ground will provide plenty of clues for the 2022 edition.
The current weighted starting strokes system based on FedExCup points debuted in 2019. Check out Statistically Speaking to learn who has posted the best scores over the last three seasons relative to par during that stretch. Scottie Scheffler gets the coveted 10-under starting slot. Check where others fall here.
Of the 29 players ready to go, nine will be making their event debut this week so that narrows our field set to tackle the MiniVerde Ultradwarf greens and Zoysia fairways.
As always get more intel in Rob Bolton's Power Rankings and Adam Stanley's The First Look.
Horses for Courses: High Five
- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022 edition -
Rory McIlroy (Win w/bonus strokes: +900)
The only two-time winner in the field this week is making his ninth appearance. On top two victories he's also cashed T2 in 2014 and has three other top 10s. Streak of four straight top 10s was busted last year with T14. Worst finish is T16 in 2015. Posted 25 of 32 rounds par or better. Best round is 6-under 64 twice. Worst round is 74 four times. Has led or co-led the field in birdies in four of the last six editions including 2021.
Patrick Cantlay (Win w/bonus strokes: +350)
The 2021 winner picked up his first top 10 in his fourth visit. Last year was also the first time he posted more than two rounds in the 60s so he's getting more comfortable here. Half of his 16 rounds are in the red including his last four. Best round of 65. Worst round is 76, the day after he shot 65 in 2018. Golf eh?
Xander Schauffele (Win w/bonus strokes: +650)
Debut champion in 2017 and has finished second in 2019 and T2 in 2020. His other two paydays are T5 last year and T7 in 2018. Of his 20 rounds he's posted all 20 of them at even par 70 or better with 18 in the red. Best round is 64 twice. Worst round is 70 twice. Sixth consecutive trip to East Lake.
Jordan Spieth (Win w/bonus strokes: +5000)
The 2015 champ picked up his second podium in his first three visits after T2 on debut in 2013. His other top 10 from six starts was T7 in 2017. Returned last year for the first time since then with T20. Of his 24 rounds, 14 are in the red. Of six paydays, three have come in the top seven and the other three are T17 or worse so he's hit for the cycle here. Best round is 64 on debut. Worst round is 80 the following season.
Billy Horschel (Win w/bonus strokes: +15000)
The 2014 winner followed up his T7 2013 debut quite nicely. After a three-year absence he jumped right back on the podium with solo second in 2018. Tied for last in 2020 (T30) he posted his fourth top 10 from five visits last season with T9.
Odds sourced on Tuesday, August 23rd. For live odds visit betmgm.
Pipped at the Post
Justin Thomas (Win w/bonus strokes: +2800): Six visits over the last six seasons have resulted in six T7 or better paydays. SHALL I GO ON? Of his 24 rounds, 21 are par or better with 17 resulting in red figures. Cashed second twice and third once. Best round is 65 last year. Worst round is 71 three times.
Adam Scott (Win w/bonus strokes: +20000): He's been around so long he won the 2006 edition here on Bentgrass! With four top 10s from his last seven including his last three he's aging here like fine wine. His infrequent visits haven't bothered his ability to go low here as he's posted 66 or better in his last four trips. Best round 65 four times including three of his last four visits. Worst round 74 three times.
Jon Rahm (Win w/bonus strokes: +1200): Five starts over the last five seasons have cashed T12 or better including three in the top 10. Did everything but win last year as he finished second to Cantlay after placing fourth in 2020. Of his last eight rounds five have either been 65 or 66 so he's figured it out here. He's 23-under in those eight rounds!
Hideki Matsuyama (Win w/bonus strokes: +10000): Making his ninth consecutive visit the Japanese star will look to add to his three top 10 bounties. The last came in 2019 and his last two appearances have been a cool T26 after opening with 77 last year following T15 in 2020.
Tony Finau (Win w/bonus strokes: +1800): Now on his sixth straight trip here. T7 on debut and solo seventh in 2019 are the best of the bunch with solo 17th the opposite end. His first appearance in 2017 is the only one with three or more rounds in the red.
Viktor Hovland (Win w/bonus strokes: +6600): T20 on debut in 2020 and followed that up nicely with T5 last year. He's 13-under in eight rounds with nothing worse than 70. Opened with 66 and closed with 65 last year as he figures it out.
Scottie Scheffler (Win w/bonus strokes: +200): After opening with 71 on debut in 2020 the Texan closed 66-66-65 (solo fifth) to reiterate how quick of a study he can be. After squaring three bogeys in that first round, he played his next 54 holes with exactly two squares on the card. Appeared out of gas last season as he squared 10 bogeys plus a double at T22.
Collin Morikawa (Win w/bonus strokes: +6600): Sat one shot behind Scheffler on his debut (solo sixth) as he played his final 54 holes in 9-under after also opening with 71. Interestingly enough led the field in Putting and co-led in birdies with 21. Similar to Scheffler he returned last season and cashed T26 and only beat one person.
