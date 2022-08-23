Horses for Courses: TOUR Championship

Horses for Courses: High Five

- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022 edition -

Rory McIlroy (Win w/bonus strokes: +900)

The only two-time winner in the field this week is making his ninth appearance. On top two victories he's also cashed T2 in 2014 and has three other top 10s. Streak of four straight top 10s was busted last year with T14. Worst finish is T16 in 2015. Posted 25 of 32 rounds par or better. Best round is 6-under 64 twice. Worst round is 74 four times. Has led or co-led the field in birdies in four of the last six editions including 2021.

Patrick Cantlay (Win w/bonus strokes: +350)

The 2021 winner picked up his first top 10 in his fourth visit. Last year was also the first time he posted more than two rounds in the 60s so he's getting more comfortable here. Half of his 16 rounds are in the red including his last four. Best round of 65. Worst round is 76, the day after he shot 65 in 2018. Golf eh?

Xander Schauffele (Win w/bonus strokes: +650)

Debut champion in 2017 and has finished second in 2019 and T2 in 2020. His other two paydays are T5 last year and T7 in 2018. Of his 20 rounds he's posted all 20 of them at even par 70 or better with 18 in the red. Best round is 64 twice. Worst round is 70 twice. Sixth consecutive trip to East Lake.

Jordan Spieth (Win w/bonus strokes: +5000)

The 2015 champ picked up his second podium in his first three visits after T2 on debut in 2013. His other top 10 from six starts was T7 in 2017. Returned last year for the first time since then with T20. Of his 24 rounds, 14 are in the red. Of six paydays, three have come in the top seven and the other three are T17 or worse so he's hit for the cycle here. Best round is 64 on debut. Worst round is 80 the following season.

Billy Horschel (Win w/bonus strokes: +15000)

The 2014 winner followed up his T7 2013 debut quite nicely. After a three-year absence he jumped right back on the podium with solo second in 2018. Tied for last in 2020 (T30) he posted his fourth top 10 from five visits last season with T9.