Horses for Courses: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Horses for Courses: High Five

- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022 edition -

Justin Thomas (Win: +1800, Top 5: +375, Top 10: +175, Top 20: -125, Top 40: -300)

Joins Harris English as the only previous winners on this track in the field this week. The 2020 champion posted 13-under to win by three and his total was the highest in the past four seasons. A previous winner of this event at Firestone South, Thomas cashed T12 on his first visit in 2019 and defended last year with T26. He's an aggregate 24-under in those 12 rounds and 10 of those have gone for 70 or better.

Matt Fitzpatrick (Win: +2200, Top 5: +350, Top 10: +170, Top 20: -125, Top 40: -300)

Made his debut in 2019 where he held the 36-hole lead by two after a 64 in the second round. Sat just two off of Rory McIlroy's 54-hole lead but a final round 69 saw him drop to T4. The 2022 U.S. Open champ posted another second round 64 in 2020 on his way to T6. Last season earned a T57, breaking par just once (67, Rd 3). He's the only person in the field with a pair of top 10 finishes in the three WGC events on the property.

Webb Simpson (Win: +12500, Top 5: +1800, Top 10: +750, Top 20: +300, Top 40: +100)

Sits 29-under in the last three seasons with paychecks cashing for T15-T12-T2 but that's hardly surprising as this event was a precursor to the Wyndham Championship over that time frame. Of his 12 rounds five are 66 or better including 64 to close two of the three years including last year’s T15. Added solo third here in 2014. Only player in the event with three T15 or better finishes.

Billy Horschel (Win: +4000, Top 5: +750, Top 10: +333, Top 20: +150, Top 40: -165)

Was known in circles for years in fantasy formats for his accomplishments at TPC Southwind. From four events here stretching from 2013-2017 he never left the top 10. Returning for the WGC he almost picked up where he left off despite the much deeper fields. Solo ninth in 2019 made it five from six events and he's followed that up with T17 and T25 the last two years.

Rory McIlroy (Win: +1000, Top 5: +190, Top 10: -110, Top 20: -225, Top 40: -500)

Went close here in the inaugural WGC event in 2019 as he held the 54 hole lead by one over Brooks Koepka and two over Matt Fitzpatrick after a spectacular 62 in the third round. Was the odd man out that Sunday as Koepka blitzed him 65 to 71 in the final pairing to comfortably win by three. T47 followed in 2020 before the light FINALLY went back on last year with T12. An opening round 72 was followed by a trio of 66s. Also cashed solo seventh in 2012 and 29th as a pup in 2010.