Statistically Speaking: FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first of three FedExCup Playoffs events tees off this week at TPC Southwind in the Memphis suburbs.

A field of 121 (four players missing through injury, not replaced) will tangle with Ron Prichard's 1988 design. There only job this week is to be in the top 70 on the FedExCup Points Lists when the final scorecards are signed on Sunday night. Those finishing No. 71 to No. 121 will not join the remaining folks as they head to Wilmington Country Club (South Course) for the BMW Championship.

Before dreams of Delaware dance through the heads of the competitors it's time to tame TPC Southwind. The Par-70 stretches just over 7,200 yards but length isn't the issue this week. Fairways are tight and heavily protected by water, sand and Bermuda rough. The putting surfaces are no picnic either as they are some of the smallest on TOUR.

Let's take a look at the key stats to dissect this week and who is set to contend accordingly.

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for full list

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

Before last season seven of the last nine winners here led the field in this category. The 2021 winner, Abraham Ancer (not eligible) was fourth last season. Keeping the ball out of trouble off the tee and on the short grass in regulation is paramount this week. Since 2003 TPC Southwind has ranked in top five for balls in the water.