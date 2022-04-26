Horses for Courses: Mexico Open at Vidanta

For the first time in history, the 62nd Mexico Open is an official PGATOUR event and for the first time in history it will be played at Vidanta Vallarta's Greg Norman Signature Course.

The PGATOUR is quite familiar with golf in Mexico and Greg Norman course design. Both angles are checked off annually at Norman's Mayakoba El Camaleon resort course at Playa del Carmen since 2007.

The golf will shift from west coast to east coast but the elevation (sea level) and Paspalum will remain the same. The jungles, quarries and mangroves of Playa del Carmen will be replaced by lakes and mountain views but the course design features will be similar. With plenty of room to navigate off the tee and large undulating greens ready to receive approach shots, Vidanta will feel will resemble the challenge at Mayakoba, although no two courses are the same. Paspalum grass from tee box thru the green will less of an adjustment to those who have already played on it at Corales and Puerto Rico.

Scoring at Mayakoba, another resort course, has been 18-under or better in the last six editions with 20-under being the lowest total of the last three years. Mayakoba barely stretches to 7,000 yards but this week has been beefed up to 7,456 yards (Par-71) and has doubled the amount of bunkers (to 106) to challenge the best of the TOUR. Water penalty areas will be in play on 11 holes stemming from six lakes on property. Sea breezes later in the day will blow across the property adding more challenges.

The field of 144 will be cut to the top 65 and ties after two rounds. The remaining players will jockeying for their share of the $7.3 million purse with the winner taking home $1.314 million, 500 FedExCup Points plus all of the benefits of winning an official PGATOUR event.

Let's find some horses for courses!