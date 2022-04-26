-
Horses for Courses: Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 26, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
For the first time in history, the 62nd Mexico Open is an official PGATOUR event and for the first time in history it will be played at Vidanta Vallarta's Greg Norman Signature Course.
The PGATOUR is quite familiar with golf in Mexico and Greg Norman course design. Both angles are checked off annually at Norman's Mayakoba El Camaleon resort course at Playa del Carmen since 2007.
The golf will shift from west coast to east coast but the elevation (sea level) and Paspalum will remain the same. The jungles, quarries and mangroves of Playa del Carmen will be replaced by lakes and mountain views but the course design features will be similar. With plenty of room to navigate off the tee and large undulating greens ready to receive approach shots, Vidanta will feel will resemble the challenge at Mayakoba, although no two courses are the same. Paspalum grass from tee box thru the green will less of an adjustment to those who have already played on it at Corales and Puerto Rico.
Scoring at Mayakoba, another resort course, has been 18-under or better in the last six editions with 20-under being the lowest total of the last three years. Mayakoba barely stretches to 7,000 yards but this week has been beefed up to 7,456 yards (Par-71) and has doubled the amount of bunkers (to 106) to challenge the best of the TOUR. Water penalty areas will be in play on 11 holes stemming from six lakes on property. Sea breezes later in the day will blow across the property adding more challenges.
The field of 144 will be cut to the top 65 and ties after two rounds. The remaining players will jockeying for their share of the $7.3 million purse with the winner taking home $1.314 million, 500 FedExCup Points plus all of the benefits of winning an official PGATOUR event.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
(Leading all-time money winners at Mayakoba in the field this week)
Mayakoba All-Time Money
entered this week
(rank/cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
* previous winners BOLD Pat Perez (2nd; 8/10) 3 5 +8000; +700; +300 Carlos Ortiz (4th; 6/8) 4 4 +6600; +500; +225 Brendon Tood (6th; 4/6) 2 3 +4000; +400; +190 Danny Lee (7th; 6/8) 3 4 +12500; +800; +350 Russell Knox (8th; 8/9) 3 4 +5000; +450; +200 Brian Stuard (10th; 7/9) 3 4 +10000; +800; +350 Graeme McDowell (11th; 5/8) 1 3 +15000; +1000; +450 Charles Howell III (12th; 11/13) 3 9 +5000; +450; +200 Aaron Wise (15th; 4/6) 2 3 +2200; +225; +100 John Huh (17th; 7/9) 1 5 +10000; +900; +400 Adam Long (18th; 3/3) 2 3 +5000; +450; +200 Brice Garnett (20th; 6/8) 3 5 +12500; +1100; +450 Johnson Wagner (21st; 5/8) 2 3 +50000; +4000; +1600 Abraham Ancer (24th; 6/7) 3 5 +1600; +175; -125 Gary Woodland (25th; 4/6) 1 1 +2200; +220; +100
Odds sourced on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
(Top recent finishers from 2021-2022 on Paspalum)
Corales Puntacana Championship Puerto Rico Open World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Top Finishers (2/21/2022) Top Finishers (2/28/2022) Top Finishers (11/1/2021) 01 Chad Ramey 02 Max McGreevey 02 Carlos Oritz 02 Ben Martin 03 Tommy Gainey 07 Abraham Ancer 02 Alex Smalley 03 Brandon Wu 07 Danny Lee 07 David Lipsky 05 Chad Ramey 11 Brendon Todd 07 Adam Schenk 05 Callum Tarren 15 John Huh 07 Brian Stuard 07 Brice Garnett 15 Aaron Rai 07 Martin Trainer 07 Mark Hensby 15 Michael Thompson 11 Bryson Nimmer 07 Nate Lashley 15 Aaron Wise 11 Andrew Novak 07 Vaughn Taylor 22 Adam Long 13 Hayden Buckely 16 Ben Kohles 22 Andrew Novak 13 Kramer Hickok 16 David Lingmerth 27 Doug Ghim 15 Ryan Armour 22 Patrick Flavin 27 James Hahn 15 Wesley Bryan 22 Ricky Barnes 27 Brian Stuard 15 Nate Lashley 22 Sung Kang 15 Justin Lower 22 Andrew Novak 22 Wyndham Clark 22 Brian Stuard 22 Chase Seiffert 22 Sahith Theegala 25 Greyson Sigg 25 Vaughn Taylor
Notes
Patrick Reed won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2020 inland at altitude. ... Carlos Ortiz is 53-under in his last three starts in Mexico besting Brendon Todd (49-under) and Adam Long (48-under). ... Long has the lowest stroke average at Mayakoba at 67.00. ... Martin Trainer is the only player in the field who has won twice in Mexico regardless of TOUR. ... Russell Knox broke a streak of eight straight in November. ... Graeme McDowell's best payday since his victory is T23. ... Charles Howell III is making his 16th start in Mexico and leads the field with nine top 10s in Mexico. ... Danny Lee is 44-under in his last three visits and nothing worse than T26 in five of six. ... Ortiz has the most top 10s (4) of anyone entered. ... Gary Woodland (2nd, 2017) hasn't posted better than T34 in his last four visits.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 2 Jon Rahm 9 Chris Kirk 28 Russell Knox 30 Aaron Wise 35 Matt Jones 37 Tyler Duncan 38 Gary Woodland 41 Tony Finau 45 Charles Howell III 47 Austin Smotherman 48 Chase Seiffert 49 CT Pan Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 5 Kelly Kraft 5 Brendon Todd 12 Martin Trainer 17 Adam Long 20 Jim Knous 23 Joshua Creel 30 Kevin Tway 32 Scott Stallings 36 Sung Kang 39 Wyndham Clark 40 Gary Woodland 41 Jonathan Byrd 42 Vince Whaley 45 Dylan Wu Scoring Average Rank Player 28 Aaron Wise 32 Chris Kirk 35 Mark Hubbard 36 Russell Knox 36 Cameron Tringale 42 Abraham Ancer 42 Charles Howell III 44 Matt Jones 46 Tyler Duncan 55 Nate Lashley
