Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club annually serves as the backdrop to unofficially kick off spring and provides canvas for the first major championship of the season.



The former Fruitland Nurseries property has evolved over the years but the commitment to the original design and playability continues over time. For the first time in history the course will finally exceed 7,500 yards. The Par-72 stretches now to 7,510 as the changes to No. 11 and No. 15 put the extra lumber on the scorecard.

The annual test here begins with ball-striking and finishes with nerves being held on the perfect Bentgrass greens. Moving it off the tee creates angles and opportunities into the tiered, well-protected green complexes. Knowing where to miss approach shots and scrambling for pars is modern art. Par-5 holes provide 16 chances to erase the blemishes that occur during the round.

The course is right in front of the players and the execution is on them. Experience here counts greatly as the layout and green complexes are not overhauled annually. The patience to ride the difficult holes is just as important as deciphering when to attack the accessible pin positions. There will be bad breaks, bad bounces and trying circumstances. Dealing with the execution of those circumstances is where the tournament can be won or lost.

My focus this week will be on the last two spring editions rather than fall of 2020. The consensus suggests the course didn't play similarly to what it does in spring time so take those records with a grain of salt. Yes, the routing is similar but the action of the golf ball (in the air or on the ground), lack of patrons/atmosphere and general malaise of November 2020 was real.

The field of 91 will be reduced to the top 50 and ties to play the final two rounds. Last year the prize purse was $11.5 million with the winner collecting $2.070 million plus 600 FedExCup points. I would expect that number to be expanded for this year's champion.

Let's find some horses for courses!

