Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament
April 05, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Driving down Magnolia Lane
Augusta National Golf Club annually serves as the backdrop to unofficially kick off spring and provides canvas for the first major championship of the season.
The former Fruitland Nurseries property has evolved over the years but the commitment to the original design and playability continues over time. For the first time in history the course will finally exceed 7,500 yards. The Par-72 stretches now to 7,510 as the changes to No. 11 and No. 15 put the extra lumber on the scorecard.
The annual test here begins with ball-striking and finishes with nerves being held on the perfect Bentgrass greens. Moving it off the tee creates angles and opportunities into the tiered, well-protected green complexes. Knowing where to miss approach shots and scrambling for pars is modern art. Par-5 holes provide 16 chances to erase the blemishes that occur during the round.
The course is right in front of the players and the execution is on them. Experience here counts greatly as the layout and green complexes are not overhauled annually. The patience to ride the difficult holes is just as important as deciphering when to attack the accessible pin positions. There will be bad breaks, bad bounces and trying circumstances. Dealing with the execution of those circumstances is where the tournament can be won or lost.
My focus this week will be on the last two spring editions rather than fall of 2020. The consensus suggests the course didn't play similarly to what it does in spring time so take those records with a grain of salt. Yes, the routing is similar but the action of the golf ball (in the air or on the ground), lack of patrons/atmosphere and general malaise of November 2020 was real.
The field of 91 will be reduced to the top 50 and ties to play the final two rounds. Last year the prize purse was $11.5 million with the winner collecting $2.070 million plus 600 FedExCup points. I would expect that number to be expanded for this year's champion.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Hideki Matsuyama (9/10) 3 6 +4000; +275; +120 2020: Dustin Johnson (9/11) 5 6 +1800; +160; -165 2019: Tiger Woods (22/23) 14 18 +5000; +400; +250 2018: Patrick Reed (6/8) 3 4 +6600; +500; +225 2017: Sergio Garcia (14/22) 4 6 +8000; +550; +240 Veteran Presence entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Jordan Spieth (8/8) 5 7 +2000; +180; -160 Marc Leishman (6/9) 3 4 +8000; +500; +200 Jusitn Rose (15/16) 6 13 +8000; +500; +200 Rory McIlroy (11/13) 6 10 +1800; +175; -145 Brooks Koepka (5/6) 2 4 +2000; +175; -145 Justin Thomas (6/6) 1 5 +1200; +115; -120 Webb Simpson (7/10) 2 4 +10000; +600; +250 Francesco Molinari (7/10) 1 3 +15000; +1100; +400 Bubba Watson (12/13) 3 5 +8000; +500; +225 Charl Schwartzel (8/12) 2 4 +40000; +2200; +900 Paul Casey (11/15) 5 8 +50000; +400; +175 Adam Scott (18/20) 5 10 +5000; +400; +175 Lee Westwood (16/20) 6 10 +15000; +900; +350 Gaining Traction entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Will Zalatoris (1/1) 1 1 +3300; +160; +100 Xander Schauffele (4/4) 2 3 +2000; +190; -135 Jon Rahm (5/5) 4 4 +1100; +110; -250 Corey Conners (3/4) 2 2 +5000; +350; +140 Cameron Smith (5/5) 3 3 +1400; +140; -190 Tony Finau (4/4) 3 3 +5000; +400; +180 Sungjae Im (1/2) 1 1 +5000; +400; +160 Patrick Cantlay (3/5) 1 2 +2000; +180; -135 Thomas Pieters (1/2) 1 1 +10000; +550; +250
Odds sourced on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Season 2021 2020 2019 2018 Winner Hideki Matsuyama Dustin Johnson Tiger Woods Andrew Landry Score 10-under 20-under 13-under 17-under MOV 1 4 1 2 Cut 3-over Even 3-over 1-over Age 29 36 43 30 Pretournament Odds +6000 +800 +1200 +550 Field Driving Distance (two measured holes) 47 T6 44 26 Driving Accuracy T37 T13 T47 T29 Greens in Regulation T7 1 1 1 Ball-Striking 33 1 T23 T20 7 Putts per GIR 17 8 14 10 Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage T32 13 10 Scrambling 2 4 50 9 Bogey Avoidance T1 1 T10 1 33 Par-3 Scoring T17 T1 T2 8 Par-4 Scoring T2 1 T7 1 Par-5 Scoring 4 T6 T27 2 Total Birdies 13 (T33) 20 (T5) 22 (2nd) 1 Total Eagles 3 2 0 1
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Hideki Matsuyama won for the first time in 10 visits to become the first Asian Masters champion. ... Debutant Will Zalatoris (2nd) also hit the second most greens (53/72) and posted all four under par. ... Xander Schauffele (T3) finished three shots adrift with a double and triple on the card in the final round. ... 2015 winner Jordan Spieth (T3) collected his fifth podium finish in eight starts. ... Marc Leishman (T5) picked up his fifth consecutive paycheck here as he co-led the field in Par-3 scoring. ... Jon Rahm (T5) chalked up his fourth consecutive top 10 and co-led the field in bogey avoidance. ... First Round Leader and 36 hole leader Justin Rose (7th) hasn't finished outside T25 since 2008. ... Corey Conners (T8) ranked seventh in Fairways and third GIR as he's cashed in every visit as a professional. ... 2018 champion Patrick Reed (T8) picks up his third top 10 in his last four visits. ... Tony Finau (T10) only finish outside the top 10 was in November of 2020. ... Cam Smith (T10) backed up his T2 from 2020 and picks up his third top 10 in five attempts. ... Rose and Matsuyama (bogey free) posted the co-low round of the week with 65 while Rahm (bogey free) and Finau posted 66. ... Debutant Robert MacIntyre (T12) led the field with 21 birdies. ... Kevin Na (T12) matched Matsuyama and Rahm with only nine bogeys on the week. ... Viktor Hovland (T21) tied Spieth and Schauffele at 12-under on the Par-5 holes. ... Scoring average 73.064. ... Two bogey free rounds for the week. ... Cut was 3-over.
2020
First November event crowned Dustin Johnson champion in his 10th attempt. Johnson equaled the 54 hole scoring record, set the tournament scoring record and won by five shots. ... Sungjae Im (T2) signed for 77-80 last spring. ... Cameron Smith (T2) became the first player EVER to post all four rounds in the 60s and lost by five. ... Justin Thomas (4th) picked up his only top 10 but has five T22 or better from six tries. ... Rory McIlroy (T5) picked up his sixth top 10 from seven starts but MC in April 2021. ... Brooks Koepka (T7) extended his streak to five consecutive cuts made before MC in April 2021. ... Jon Rahm (T7) added another round of 66 to his collection. ... Corey Conners (T10) posted 65 in Round 2, one of five on the week. Johnson had two of them! .... Patrick Reed (T10) led the field in Putts/GIR. ... Webb Simpson (T10) backed up his T5 from 2019 and followed with T12 2021. ... Paul Casey (T38) shared the first round lead with Johnson on 65. ... Scoring average 71.752. ... 11 bogey free rounds. ... Cut was Even.
2019
Winner Tiger Woods slipped on his fifth green jacket, second most in history behind Jack Nicklaus. ... Dustin Johnson (T2) only squared five bogeys on the week. ... Brooks Koepka (T2) played the Par-5 holes in 13-under (T2). ... Xander Schauffele (T2) led the field with 25 birdies and added 19 more last spring. ... Tony Finau (T5) signed for 64 and finished in the top five in putting for the first of two consecutive spring editions. ... Francesco Molinari (T5) had a three shot lead after 63 holes and led the field in Putting. ... Webb Simpson (T5) produced a career-best paycheck and posted 64 in Round 3. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) closed 64-68 but MC the spring before and after. ... Jon Rahm (T9) was T6 Fairways and T10 GIR. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T29) led after 18 holes with 66. ... Scoring average 71.865. ... 7 bogey free rounds. ... Cut 3-over.
Notes:
• Since 2011 only winners Bubba Watson (2014), Tiger Woods (2019) and Dustin Johnson (2020) have won previous major champioships.
• Average age of winner is 32.21 years.
• Youngest winner is Tiger Woods (21 years, 3 months).
• Oldest winner is Jack Nicklaus (46 years, 2 months).
• Oldest first-time winner is Mark O'Meara (41 years, 3 months).
• Fuzzy Zoeller (1979) is the last winner on debut.
• Last two winners have won on their 10th attempts.
• Charl Schwartzel (2011), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Danny Willett (2016) won on their second attempts.
• Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods are the only champions to defend successfully.
• Course record is 63 set by Nick Price in 1986 and Greg Norman in 1996.
• Jordan Spieth circled 28 birdies in 2015, a tournament record.
• The last playoff was 2017 (Sergio Garcia d. Justin Rose).
• Louis Oosthuizen has cashed eight straight but none inside the top 10.
• Matt Fitzpatrick is on a run of six straight with T7 2016 his best.
• Bryson DeChambeau has never MC in five attempts but his best was Low Amateur in 2016 (T21).
• Russell Henley has cashed in four straight but his last visit was 2018.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week; Select players with top 10 finishes since 2017.
Stroke-Gained: Approach the Green Rank Player 1 Russell Henley 2 Will Zalatoris 3 Viktor Hovland 5 Justin Thomas 6 Paul Casey 7 Tom Hoge 8 Cameron Smith 9 Sam Burns 10 Hideki Matsuyama 11 Shane Lowry 12 Jon Rahm Par-5 Scoring Rank Player 1 Patrick Cantlay 2 Cameron Smith 3 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 Hideki Matsuyama 3 Justin Thomas 6 Max Homa 6 Seamus Power 8 Talor Gooch 8 Tyrrell Hatton 10 Jon Rahm 10 Billy Horschel 10 Collin Morikawa 10 Sergio Garcia Bogey Avoidance Rank Player 1 Justin Thomas 2 Daniel Berger 3 Shane Lowry 4 Sungjae Im 5 Patrick Cantlay 6 Sam Burns 7 Xander Schauffele 8 Cameron Smith 10 Jon Rahm 11 Seamus Power 13 Tom Hoge 14 Hideki Matsuyama
