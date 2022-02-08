Horses for Courses: WM Phoenix Open

2021

Winner Brooks Koepka trailed by six after 54 holes before a 65 on Sunday claimed his second WMPO title. ... Koepka played the final six holes 15-under for the week. ... KH Lee (T2) T4 GIR and only five bogeys. ... Xander Schauffele (T2) shared the 54-hole lead after 64-65 in Rounds 2 and 3. ... Carlos Ortiz (T4) closed with the low round of the day (64) and led field in birdies (24). ... Jordan Spieth (T4) posted the low round of the week (61) and led field in SG: Approach the Green. ... Matthew NeSmith (T7) led after 18 holes with 63 and closed with 66 on debut. ... Andrew Putnam (T7) was bogey-free for the week! ... Scottie Scheffler (T7) holed almost 400 feet of putts (T2). ... James Hahn (10th) picked up his third T25 or better in his last four here. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T11) backed up his solo 3rd from 2017 after posting 63 in Round 3. ... Defending champ Webb Simpson (T42) opened with 73.

2020

Winner Webb Simpson birdied the final three holes, including the first playoff hole, to win for the 6th time on TOUR. ... Simpson played the final 54 holes 17-under (63-64-69). ... Tony Finau (P2) made just two bogeys all week and posted 62 on Saturday to lead after 54 holes. ... Nate Lashley (T3) followed with a T17 in 2021 and has posted all eight rounds in the red (67.75). ... Justin Thomas (T3) closed with 65 and has never cashed worse than T17 in five weekends here. ... Bubba Watson (T3) picked up his third podium and sixth top 10. ... Max Homa (T6) signed for his best finish in three trips. ... Scott Piercy (T6) sat three off the 54-hole lead. ... Adam Long (8th) MC the year before and the year after. ... Daniel Berger (T9) sat T1 Putting but MC the year before and the year after. ... Branden Grace (T9) backed up solo second in 2019 in just his second appearance. ... Billy Horschel (T9) is on a current streak of seven straight with this the best of the bunch. ... Jon Rahm (T9) has never MC in six tries but his best finish is T5 as a student at Arizona State in 2015. ... Hudson Swafford (T9) sat just two back after 54 holes before closing with 74. ... Defending champion Rickie Fowler cashed T37.

2019

Winner Rickie Fowler sat 20-under after 54 holes and closed for his fifth win on TOUR. ... First winner since 1983 to have a triple and double on the card in the final round. ... Lost a playoff in 2016 and finished second in 2010. ... Branden Grace (2nd) was one of just three players to post all four rounds in the 60s and did so on debut. ... Justin Thomas (3rd) was second in Proximity. ... Chez Reavie (T4) backed up his playoff loss in 2018 with another top five. ... Bubba Watson (T4) ranked T7 Fairways and T4 GIR. ... Matt Kuchar (T4) was 16-under after 54 holes and trailed by four! ... Defending champion Gary Woodland (T7) has MC-T40 the last two years. ... Russell Knox (T10) only squared five bogeys for the week. ... Jon Rahm (T10) to this day has 23 of 24 rounds in the red for a 68.17 scoring average. ... Xander Schauffele (T10) has never MC and his worst finish is T17. ... Harold Varner III (T10) shared the 18-hole lead with Fowler and Thomas after a 64.

Notes

• Two winners have defended since 1970 (Johnny Miller, Hideki Matsuyama).

• Mickelson is the only wire-to-wire winner this century (no ties, sorry Rickie).

• Only two 54-hole leaders have won since 2013.

• Just three international winners since 2000, including ZERO Europeans.

• JB Holmes (not entered), Kyle Stanley (2012) and Brooks Koepka (2015) are the only three first-time winners on TOUR since 2000.

• Kenny Perry (48) is the oldest winner and Matsuyama and Holmes (both 23) are the youngest.

• Wyndham Clark opened with 61 in 2020 to tie Spieth for the post renovation low round.

• Matthew Wolff made his professional debut here in 2019.

• Charles Howell III will make his 600th start this week and cashed 13 of 15 here. His last visit was T24 2016.

• Matt Kuchar has cashed nine straight with four top 10s.

• Brian Harman has cashed six straight, but none inside the top 20.

