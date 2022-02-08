-
Horses for Courses: WM Phoenix Open
February 08, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time greatest shots from WM Phoenix Open
If you're wondering if crowds are "back" on TOUR, this week should answer that question LOUDLY!
TPC Scottsdale will host the 86th WM Phoenix Open as it has since 1987 with eager fans set to create an atmosphere like no other. The famous 16th hole will be rocking as always with what are historically some of the largest crowds of the year.
Tom Weiskopf's 2014 redesign stretches to just 7,261 yards (Par-71) and has been dinged between 19-under and 17-under the last five editions. There have only been five winners in the seven events since the redesign as Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka have both won twice.
Defending champion Koepka returns to lead the field of 132. Phil Mickelson (not entered) is the last player to post 60 (2013) and shares the course record. He also shares the tournament record of 256.
Statistically we need eyes on precision players given six of the last seven winners ranked sixth or better in Ball-Striking and five of the last six were first or second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Brooks Koepka (4/4) 2 2 +3300; +250; +110 2020: Webb Simpson (9/11) 5 7 +4000; +350; +160 2019: Rickie Fowler (10/13) 4 6 +8000; +600; +260 2018: Gary Woodland (9/12) 3 4 +8000; +700; +300 2017: Hideki Matsuyama (7/8) 4 6 +1600; +150; -145 2016: Hideki Matsuyama (7/8) 4 6 +1600; +150; -145 2015: Brooks Koepka (4/4) 2 2 +3300; +250; +110 Eye Catchers
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
James Hahn (7/9) 1 5 +20000; +1400; +550 Justin Thomas (5/7) 2 5 +1200; +140; -160 Bubba Watson (13/15) 6 10 +4000; +300; +125 Scott Piercy (10/12) 4 7 +20000; +1600; +700 Daniel Berger (5/7) 3 4 +2500; +200; -110 Billy Horschel (8/9) 1 4 +5000; +400; +170 Chez Reavie (5/13) 2 2 +15000; +1100; +450 Matt Kuchar (10/12) 4 5 +8000; +700; +300 Brendan Steele (9/11) 4 6 +15000; +1100; +450 Martin Laird (9/13) 4 5 +15000; +900; +400 Brian Gay (15/19) 2 6 +50000; +3300; +1400 Gaining Traction
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Xander Schauffele (4/4) 2 4 +2200; +200; -125 KH Lee (1/2) 1 1 +12500; +900; +350 Jordan Spieth (3/5) 3 3 +2000; +175; -135 Carlos Ortiz (4/5) 1 2 +15000; +900; +350 Matthew NeSmith (1/1) 1 1 +15000; +1100; +450 Andrew Putnam (1/3) 1 1 +8000; +700; +300 Scottie Scheffler (1/2) 1 1 +2500; +225; +100 Nate Lashley (2/2) 1 2 +12500; +1000; +400 Max Homa (3/3) 1 1 +6600; +550; +250 Adam Long (1/3) 1 1 +25000; +1400; +600 Branden Grace (2/2) 2 2 +12500; +1000; +400 Hudson Swafford (1/4) 1 1 +15000; +900; +400 Tony Finau (2/6) 1 2 +4000; +350; +140 Jon Rahm (6/6) 3 6 +750; -150; -350 Louis Oosthuizen (2/2) 1 2 +4000; +333; +140 Russell Knox (4/6) 1 3 +8000; +750; +350 Harold Varner III (4/6) 1 2 +5000; +400; +170 Chesson Hadley (4/5) 1 2 +50000; +3000; +1200
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winner Brooks Koepka Webb Simpson Rickie Fowler Score -19 -17 -17 MOV 1 (KH Lee, Schauffele) Playoff (Finau) 2 (Branden Grace) Cut 3-under 1-under 1-under Age 30 34 30 Pre-Tournament Odds +4000 +1400 +2000 All Drives 7 T36 27 Accuracy T27 T3 T3 GIR T1 T6 T13 Ball-Striking 1 6 T4 Proximity T6 T9 46 Putting: Birdie or Better % 14 16 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 11 19 3 SG: Approach-the-Green 2 1 22 SG: Around-the-Green 32 43 65 SG: Putting 18 12 1 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 2 19 Scrambling T50 14 T6 Bogey Avoidance T9 T9 T4 Par-3 Scoring T2 T32 T21 Par-4 Scoring T12 1 1 Par-5 Scoring T4 T55 T10 Par-Breakers T3 T2 1
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Winner Brooks Koepka trailed by six after 54 holes before a 65 on Sunday claimed his second WMPO title. ... Koepka played the final six holes 15-under for the week. ... KH Lee (T2) T4 GIR and only five bogeys. ... Xander Schauffele (T2) shared the 54-hole lead after 64-65 in Rounds 2 and 3. ... Carlos Ortiz (T4) closed with the low round of the day (64) and led field in birdies (24). ... Jordan Spieth (T4) posted the low round of the week (61) and led field in SG: Approach the Green. ... Matthew NeSmith (T7) led after 18 holes with 63 and closed with 66 on debut. ... Andrew Putnam (T7) was bogey-free for the week! ... Scottie Scheffler (T7) holed almost 400 feet of putts (T2). ... James Hahn (10th) picked up his third T25 or better in his last four here. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T11) backed up his solo 3rd from 2017 after posting 63 in Round 3. ... Defending champ Webb Simpson (T42) opened with 73.
2020
Winner Webb Simpson birdied the final three holes, including the first playoff hole, to win for the 6th time on TOUR. ... Simpson played the final 54 holes 17-under (63-64-69). ... Tony Finau (P2) made just two bogeys all week and posted 62 on Saturday to lead after 54 holes. ... Nate Lashley (T3) followed with a T17 in 2021 and has posted all eight rounds in the red (67.75). ... Justin Thomas (T3) closed with 65 and has never cashed worse than T17 in five weekends here. ... Bubba Watson (T3) picked up his third podium and sixth top 10. ... Max Homa (T6) signed for his best finish in three trips. ... Scott Piercy (T6) sat three off the 54-hole lead. ... Adam Long (8th) MC the year before and the year after. ... Daniel Berger (T9) sat T1 Putting but MC the year before and the year after. ... Branden Grace (T9) backed up solo second in 2019 in just his second appearance. ... Billy Horschel (T9) is on a current streak of seven straight with this the best of the bunch. ... Jon Rahm (T9) has never MC in six tries but his best finish is T5 as a student at Arizona State in 2015. ... Hudson Swafford (T9) sat just two back after 54 holes before closing with 74. ... Defending champion Rickie Fowler cashed T37.
2019
Winner Rickie Fowler sat 20-under after 54 holes and closed for his fifth win on TOUR. ... First winner since 1983 to have a triple and double on the card in the final round. ... Lost a playoff in 2016 and finished second in 2010. ... Branden Grace (2nd) was one of just three players to post all four rounds in the 60s and did so on debut. ... Justin Thomas (3rd) was second in Proximity. ... Chez Reavie (T4) backed up his playoff loss in 2018 with another top five. ... Bubba Watson (T4) ranked T7 Fairways and T4 GIR. ... Matt Kuchar (T4) was 16-under after 54 holes and trailed by four! ... Defending champion Gary Woodland (T7) has MC-T40 the last two years. ... Russell Knox (T10) only squared five bogeys for the week. ... Jon Rahm (T10) to this day has 23 of 24 rounds in the red for a 68.17 scoring average. ... Xander Schauffele (T10) has never MC and his worst finish is T17. ... Harold Varner III (T10) shared the 18-hole lead with Fowler and Thomas after a 64.
Notes
• Two winners have defended since 1970 (Johnny Miller, Hideki Matsuyama).
• Mickelson is the only wire-to-wire winner this century (no ties, sorry Rickie).
• Only two 54-hole leaders have won since 2013.
• Just three international winners since 2000, including ZERO Europeans.
• JB Holmes (not entered), Kyle Stanley (2012) and Brooks Koepka (2015) are the only three first-time winners on TOUR since 2000.
• Kenny Perry (48) is the oldest winner and Matsuyama and Holmes (both 23) are the youngest.
• Wyndham Clark opened with 61 in 2020 to tie Spieth for the post renovation low round.
• Matthew Wolff made his professional debut here in 2019.
• Charles Howell III will make his 600th start this week and cashed 13 of 15 here. His last visit was T24 2016.
• Matt Kuchar has cashed nine straight with four top 10s.
• Brian Harman has cashed six straight, but none inside the top 20.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week
• Of the last seven winners, six are 6th or better Ball-Striking.
• Of the last six winners, five finished 1st or 2nd Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green.
• The last six winners were 1st, 2nd or 3rd Par-Breakers.
• Rickie Fowler is the only winner since 2015 to be in the top 10 Strokes-Gained: Putting.
Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 3 Justin Thomas 4 Keegan Bradley 5 Daniel Berger 6 Russell Henley 8 Jon Rahm 9 Corey Conners 11 Matthew NeSmith 12 Emiliano Grillo 14 Viktor Hovland 15 Xander Schauffele 16 Charley Hoffman 17 Hideki Matsuyama 18 Kyle Stanley 20 Russell Knox More: https://www.pgatour.com/stats/stat.02568.y2021.html Par-Breakers Rank Player 2 Jon Rahm 4 Sam Burns 6 Justin Thomas 7 Scottie Scheffler 8 Webb Simpson 9 Viktor Hovland 10 Jordan Spieth 11 Xander Schauffele 12 Harris English 14 Cam Davis 15 Brooks Koepka 17 Patrick Cantlay 17 Patton Kizzire 19 Daniel Berger 20 Tony Finau More: https://www.pgatour.com/stats/stat.105.y2021.html Ball-Striking Rank Player 1 Jon Rahm 4 Keegan Bradley 5 Emiliano Grillo 6 Corey Conners 7 Martin Laird 8 Daniel Berger 10 Matthew NeSmith 13 Viktor Hovland 14 Doug Ghim 15 Patrick Cantlay 15 James Hahn 17 Henrik Norlander 18 Scottie Scheffler 19 Kevin Streelman 20 Hudson Swafford More: https://www.pgatour.com/stats/stat.158.y2021.html
