Expert Picks: The American Express
January 17, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Taylor Montgomery is one to watch this week at The American Express. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The American Express in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 182 3,922 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 205
3,913
CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
234
3,899
PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 344
3,856
TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 819
3,678
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,075
3,561
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 52
823
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 708 731 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 864 719 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 1,228 694 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,358
681
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,709
637
