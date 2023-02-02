Inside Josh Allen’s legendary gear setup at Pebble Beach

Josh Allen, the decorated starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside PGA TOUR pro Keith Mitchell for the second straight year. And, once again, Allen is turning heads with his golf equipment setup at Pebble Beach.

In 2022, Allen went viral thanks to his custom TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges , which were stamped with “QB1” and “17,” and paint-filled with Buffalo Bills colorways (a starting quarterback is commonly called QB1, and Allen wears No. 17).