Extended Highlights
Inside Josh Allen’s legendary gear setup at Pebble Beach
February 02, 2023
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be playing alongside TOUR pro Keith Mitchell at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Josh Allen, the decorated starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside PGA TOUR pro Keith Mitchell for the second straight year. And, once again, Allen is turning heads with his golf equipment setup at Pebble Beach.
In 2022, Allen went viral thanks to his custom TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedges, which were stamped with “QB1” and “17,” and paint-filled with Buffalo Bills colorways (a starting quarterback is commonly called QB1, and Allen wears No. 17).
This year, Allen showed up with the same wedges still in the bag, but he’s added a few new show-stopping additions to his setup.
As he revealed in a video interview with GolfWRX.com, Allen now has a custom Scotty Cameron Newport 2 TourType SSS putter. It’s stamped with his name on the back bumpers, has “17” stamped on the milled face, and it’s paint-filled with Bills colors.
According to a tweet from PGA TOUR player Kevin Streelman, Allen worked with Scotty Cameron product manager Dan Eaton (a.k.a “Dan the Man”) on the custom design.
The Bills legend seemed quite pleased with Eaton's work: “I friggin’ love this thing,” Allen told GolfWRX.com on Wednesday at Pebble.
To keep the custom putter safe, Allen uses a Jordan 1 sneaker cover, which is plenty fashionable in its own right.
Allen also recently added a new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver, equipped with a Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X shaft.
He fills out the rest of his bag with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus 3-wood, a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2-iron, and a set of TaylorMade P770 irons (4-9 iron). He uses OnCore golf balls.
Follow the first-round action Thursday as Allen and Mitchell tee it up at Spyglass Hill at 12:14 p.m. ET.