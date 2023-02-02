Why Jordan Spieth changed drivers at Pebble Beach

“He looked at the TS2 and he didn’t like the shape. He looked at TSi2 and didn’t like the shape, then he looked at TSR2 and really liked the shape,” Van Wezenbeeck said. “The shaping change has opened something that was a good performance product for him in the past, and now the performance and looks kind of marry those two things together for him. It has a little more traditional shaping. Stephanie Luttrell and the R&D team really focused a lot of energy on some of the toe shape and make it not look quite as flat, quite as pointed, and so the TSR2 has really nice movement in shape. She spent a lot of time with her team getting that shape really good. And in the heel section it’s slightly more pear shaped; it’s not quite as uniform in shape. It gives it a lot more traditional look in a high MOI (moment of inertia) product.”