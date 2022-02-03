What are the celebrities playing at Pebble Beach?

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a unique week on the PGA TOUR calendar. TOUR players and celebrities compete alongside each other on one of the nation’s true treasures, Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Here at the Equipment Report, we’re focused on the gear that golfers use. Since this is a special week, we wanted to highlight some of the unique setups that celebrities are using during the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Read below to learn what the athletes, musicians, TV personalities and other stars playing this week have in their bag.

JOSH ALLEN