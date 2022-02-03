-
What are the celebrities playing at Pebble Beach?
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen plays practice round at AT&T Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a unique week on the PGA TOUR calendar. TOUR players and celebrities compete alongside each other on one of the nation’s true treasures, Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Here at the Equipment Report, we’re focused on the gear that golfers use. Since this is a special week, we wanted to highlight some of the unique setups that celebrities are using during the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Read below to learn what the athletes, musicians, TV personalities and other stars playing this week have in their bag.
JOSH ALLEN
QB1 takes on Pebble Beach. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/v09kycmFwV— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2022
At just 25 years old, Josh Allen is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s the starting quarterback – commonly referred to as “QB1” – for the Buffalo Bills, and he wears jersey No. 17 on the field.
With very-fitting wedge stampings, Allen will make his first appearance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year. The NFL star will be playing an OnCore VERO X1 golf ball.
MOOKIE BETTS
Mookie Betts, one of MLB’s biggest stars and the right field for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has some of the most confusing stampings on his Titleist Vokey wedges that we have ever seen. Betts wears No. 50 on his Dodgers jersey, so the dancing “50” stampings make sense, but the number 50 could easily be confused with the loft on his wedges.
His caddie this week is in for a mental exercise every time Betts asks for the 60-degree wedge, and all the caddie can find are wedges with the number 50 on them.
JAKE OWEN
Country singer Jake Owen, who once competed in a Korn Ferry Tour event, is certainly one of the best celebrity golfers in the field this week. His gear setup is as professional as it gets, too.
Owen is bagging a set of Cobra RF Rev33 irons that were actually the 33rd version of prototypes made custom for Rickie Fowler. The copper-finished blade irons eventually hit the retail market as a limited-edition release, but given Owen’s personal friendship with Fowler, and his relationship with Cobra, it’s unlikely that Owen actually paid for these himself.
He also has an ultra-custom Scotty Cameron in the bag with his name stamped on the back bumpers, and “Beachin’” written on the sole. Being that he’s playing Pebble Beach this week, the sole stamping seems especially appropriate.
BRET BAIER
Bret Baier, the host of Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News, and the chief political correspondent for Fox, apparently goes by the name “B2,” judging by his custom stampings. The red-white-and-blue colorway is particularly fitting given Baier’s line of work.
DARIUS RUCKER
You can often tell how frequently a golfer plays by looking at their golf clubs, and judging by the worn-out soles on his PXG clubs, Rucker plays a lot of golf.
Rucker is a singer/songwriter, who’s most well-known as the lead singer for Hootie & The Blowfish. For those who follow Rucker’s career, it’s no surprise to see him in the field again this year. He’s an avid golfer, and a PXG ambassador to boot.
MIA HAMM
As a two-time Olympic Gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion, Hamm is undoubtedly one of the most decorated female soccer players of all-time. She also has a golf bag setup that many golfers can learn from.
To help offset her slice and get the ball up into the air, Hamm uses a TaylorMade SIM D-type driver that’s designed to induce draw-spin and launch the ball higher. She also plays with high-launching M4 fairway woods (15 and 18 degrees), a 22-degree M4 rescue club, and game-improvement M4 long irons. While many golfers tend to use clubs that are too unforgiving for their swings, Hamm takes advantage of technology.
Also, while Hamm showed up with a custom Byron Morgan GSS putter stamped with her name on it, she actually switched into a new Bettinardi Inovai 8.0 mallet putter after going through a putter fitting on the Pebble Beach practice green. Bettinardi’s Director of Tour, David Kubiak, noticed that her blade-style plumber’s neck design was rotating too much during the stroke, but a new slant-necked Bettinardi mallet putter, equipped with a stiff LA Golf graphite shaft, helped her stabilize the stroke. She changed out the putter immediately, right before competing in Wednesday’s putting challenge alongside D.A. Points.
Let Hamm’s setup this week be a lesson to all golfers: club-fitting can make a big difference.
ALFONSO RIBEIRO
Ribeiro is an actor and TV personality who’s best known for his role as “Carlton” alongside Will Smith in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He’s also a low-handicap golfer who’s a brand ambassador for Ping.
While warming up on the range Wednesday, Ribeiro received a lengthy backswing lesson from six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo.
Should Ribeiro go on to win the Pro-Am this year, he’ll know who to thank for the swing tips.
CHARLES KELLEY
Kelley, a member of music trio Lady A, is a Grammy-winning country music singer and avid golfer. He apparently also knows what he likes when it comes to his putter.
His TaylorMade Ghost Manta putter has seen better days, but he still keeps it in the bag. Hey, when you find a putter you like, stick to it – just ask Tiger Woods or Jordan Spieth.