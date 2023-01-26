After two years, Xander Schauffele changes 3-wood at Farmers Insurance Open

“He was looking for something that was going to spin a little more, because he’s always battling his 3-wood going too far, especially when he turns it over (right-to-left),” Wunder told GolfWRX.com. “The Paradym launched slightly higher and spun slightly more overall, but it carried the same distance as before. Primarily on shots right to left, he doesn’t want to hit a no-spin draw. The Paradym helps him maintain spin across the face. Basically, he found a 3-wood that softened the sharp edges of his previous one; there’s not as many distance extremes.”