What’s in Jason Day’s bag at the AT&T Byron Nelson?

Throughout most of his professional career, 12-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day was a TaylorMade staffer. Since becoming an equipment free agent in January 2021, Day has used his freedom to experiment with multiple brands.

This week, at the tournament where he collected his first TOUR win in 2010, Day has gear from four different brands in his bag: TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist and Bridgestone. While Day remains a golf club free agent, he did sign a deal with Bridgestone in March to continue using the company’s golf balls.

Most notably in Day’s setup, we saw him recently return to the TaylorMade Spider Tour Limited Red putter that he popularized in 2016 , the year that he won THE PLAYERS, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. While Day has tried a plethora of different putters since switching out of it in 2021, he switched back into the red putter at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, where he held the 36-hole lead before finishing T15. Unfortunately, Day says the putter was dropped onto a cart path, scrapping the sole plate, but that’s purely a cosmetic issue.

It should also be noted that Day uses extremely heavy and stiff iron shafts. He’s one of the only players on the PGA TOUR to employ True Temper’s Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7 shafts, which are the most robust versions that the company manufactures.

Below, we highlight all of the equipment Day has in the bag at TPC Craig Ranch.