EQUIPMENT
What’s in Jason Day’s bag at the AT&T Byron Nelson?
May 12, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Jason Day's putter. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Throughout most of his professional career, 12-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day was a TaylorMade staffer. Since becoming an equipment free agent in January 2021, Day has used his freedom to experiment with multiple brands.
This week, at the tournament where he collected his first TOUR win in 2010, Day has gear from four different brands in his bag: TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist and Bridgestone. While Day remains a golf club free agent, he did sign a deal with Bridgestone in March to continue using the company’s golf balls.
Most notably in Day’s setup, we saw him recently return to the TaylorMade Spider Tour Limited Red putter that he popularized in 2016, the year that he won THE PLAYERS, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. While Day has tried a plethora of different putters since switching out of it in 2021, he switched back into the red putter at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, where he held the 36-hole lead before finishing T15. Unfortunately, Day says the putter was dropped onto a cart path, scrapping the sole plate, but that’s purely a cosmetic issue.
It should also be noted that Day uses extremely heavy and stiff iron shafts. He’s one of the only players on the PGA TOUR to employ True Temper’s Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7 shafts, which are the most robust versions that the company manufactures.
Below, we highlight all of the equipment Day has in the bag at TPC Craig Ranch.
DRIVER
Driver: Ping G410 (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: TPT prototype
3-WOOD
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80X
IRONS
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (2), TaylorMade P-7MC (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X Seven
WEDGES
Wedges: Titleist SM9 (52-08F, 56-10S, 60-08M), and Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks prototype (60-09 T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
(Day was spotted with two different 60-degree wedges: a Titleist Vokey SM9 60-08M and a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 2022 Prototype 60-09 T. He will decide between the two options come competition time on Thursday)
PUTTER
Putter: TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Tour Limited Red
(Day also was testing out two different Odyssey Toulon Daytona prototype putters ahead of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, pictured below. He says it’s likely that he’ll stick with the TaylorMade this week, however.)
Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X