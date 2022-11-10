Rose on his 'JR' custom irons and new putting technique

HOUSTON -- Last week, the Equipment Report revealed the company that made Justin Rose’s unique irons that were stamped not with a brand’s logo, but his own personal “JR” mark.

This week, GolfWRX.com caught up with the 2018 FedExCup champ at the Cadence Bank Houston Open to go more in-depth on those custom-made Miura irons and why he made a drastic change to his putting style at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

More on Rose’s Miura irons

At this year’s U.S. Open, GolfWRX spoke to Rose about the Titleist 620 MB irons he had recently put into play (link: ). Rose liked the shape of the 620 MB’s, but he found he was catching too many fliers out of the rough. That led him to task Miura with building him a set of custom irons, just as it had done for Adam Scott.

“I was just catching a couple fliers with the Titleists, as you probably saw in Canada (where Rose shot a final-round 60 after a bogey on 18 when his approach flew the green),” Rose said. “It’s funny, you test clubs, but before you play them in competition, you don’t really know. In competition, you get all sorts of different lies and situations, and pressure, and adrenaline, and things like that. I loved the look of those Titleist irons, I just felt like the groove was not close to my TaylorMade groove, which I never catch a flier with.

“I felt like there was maybe a best of both worlds. So I tasked … the guys at Miura there to make me something. I saw they did something cool for Adam Scott. They came, and I thought they had a touch more offset than I had anticipated. Testing that was really interesting. I felt like I hit them straighter because of that.

“I’d go back to my TaylorMade, the P730, and I’d miss it a little right, straight away. So I’ve gone with (the Miuras). They’re still a little new on me, almost like half shaft offset.”