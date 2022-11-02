Justin Rose reveals what company made his mysterious new custom 'JR' irons

It used to be easier to identify the brand of irons that a PGA TOUR player uses. These days, it’s becoming more difficult.

In the current golf equipment landscape, ultra-personalized custom irons are growing in popularity among PGA TOUR players, whereas they historically would use irons that were available to the public on the retail market.

The tide is shifting.

In 2022 alone, Adam Scott debuted custom Miura Golf-made irons with his logo on them, and Maverick McNealy used a custom set of Callaway Apex prototype irons – a set that included an “11-iron” – throughout the year. Justin Thomas also has been using a “1-of-1” custom set of Titleist irons that meet his specs.

There may be another big name added to that list soon.