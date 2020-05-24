Details of Mickelson's 'Tiger Slayer' putter

×
Phil Mickelson busted out his almost 10-year-old Odyssey putter -- affectionately named his "Tiger Slayer" -- for Sunday's Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, hoping it would bring him good luck as he and partner Tom Brady faced the team of Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning in a charitable match for COVID-19 relief.

The story behind the putter is quite simple: Mickelson has always leaned towards a blade/8802-style putter throughout his, career, occasionally switching into heel-shafted mallets—and in very rare cases, something funky like the Scotty Cameron Futura.

RELATED: How to watch: Capital One's The Match | How it works: Capital One's The Match

This putter holds a special place in his heart beyond its specs, however: In 2012, at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Phil, playing in the same group with Tiger fired a final-round 64 (to Tigers 75) to win. No further explanation need, beating Tiger (by 11) on the course of all courses to win in the final round would make anything special.

putterback-847-submitted

SPECS

Putter: Odyssey PM Prototype

Length: 35 inches

Insert: White Hot XG

Loft: 3.5 degrees

Lie: 74 degrees

Grip: Super Stroke Pistol GT Tour

puttertopper-847-submitted
