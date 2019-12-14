×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sunday, January 12, 2020

Smith wins in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii

Daily Wrap-Up

Smith wins in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- Cameron Smith of Australia won his second PGA TOUR title on Sunday when he least expected it.

read more

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Steele shoots 64 to take control of Sony Open

Daily Wrap-Up

Steele shoots 64 to take control of Sony Open

HONOLULU -- Saturday was no time to panic, especially at a Sony Open in Hawaii with so many players in the mix that one shot could lead to a good run and change the landscape in a hurry.

read more

Friday, January 10, 2020

Steele, Davis share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

Daily Wrap-Up

Steele, Davis share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- Different island, similar result. Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed finished the tournament with the same score.

read more

Thursday, January 09, 2020

Morikawa handles wind to lead Sony Open in Hawaii by two

Daily Wrap-Up

Morikawa handles wind to lead Sony Open in Hawaii by two

HONOLULU -- The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation.

read more

Sunday, January 05, 2020

Thomas wins in playoff at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Daily Wrap-Up

Thomas wins in playoff at Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Justin Thomas won a tournament he thought he threw away Sunday with a superb wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the third playoff hole at Kapalua to beat Patrick Reed and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time.

read more

Saturday, January 04, 2020

Schauffele leads by one at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Daily Wrap-Up

Schauffele leads by one at Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Xander Schauffele finished stronger than everyone around him Saturday, and it was good enough to keep a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

read more

Friday, January 03, 2020

Schauffele grabs lead at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Daily Wrap-Up

Schauffele grabs lead at Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- The only thing that resembled paradise to Xander Schauffele at Kapalua was his name atop the leaderboard Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

read more

Thursday, January 02, 2020

Niemann opens with 66 to lead Sentry Tournament of Champions

Daily Wrap-Up

Niemann opens with 66 to lead Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Joaquin Niemann of Chile brought fresh confidence and plenty of form to Maui by opening the year with a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the opening round Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

read more

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Sabbatini/Tway win QBE Shootout

Daily Wrap-Up

Sabbatini/Tway win QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.

read more

Saturday, December 14, 2019

U.S. Team rallies to win Presidents Cup again

Daily Wrap-Up

U.S. Team rallies to win Presidents Cup again

MELBOURNE, Australia -- High emotions, fierce hugs from Tiger Woods, this time as a winner both ways in the Presidents Cup.

read more
PGA_TOUR_LUP_PrimaryLogo_Color_CMYK_Positive_376x180_1