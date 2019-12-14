Sunday, January 12, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Smith wins in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- Cameron Smith of Australia won his second PGA TOUR title on Sunday when he least expected it.read more
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Steele shoots 64 to take control of Sony Open
HONOLULU -- Saturday was no time to panic, especially at a Sony Open in Hawaii with so many players in the mix that one shot could lead to a good run and change the landscape in a hurry.read more
Friday, January 10, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Steele, Davis share lead at Sony Open in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- Different island, similar result. Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed finished the tournament with the same score.read more
Thursday, January 09, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Morikawa handles wind to lead Sony Open in Hawaii by two
HONOLULU -- The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation.read more
Sunday, January 05, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Thomas wins in playoff at Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Justin Thomas won a tournament he thought he threw away Sunday with a superb wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the third playoff hole at Kapalua to beat Patrick Reed and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for the second time.read more
Saturday, January 04, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Schauffele leads by one at Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Xander Schauffele finished stronger than everyone around him Saturday, and it was good enough to keep a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.read more
Friday, January 03, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Schauffele grabs lead at Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii -- The only thing that resembled paradise to Xander Schauffele at Kapalua was his name atop the leaderboard Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.read more
Thursday, January 02, 2020
Daily Wrap-Up
Niemann opens with 66 to lead Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii -- Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Joaquin Niemann of Chile brought fresh confidence and plenty of form to Maui by opening the year with a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the opening round Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.read more
Sunday, December 15, 2019
Daily Wrap-Up
Sabbatini/Tway win QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.read more
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Daily Wrap-Up
U.S. Team rallies to win Presidents Cup again
MELBOURNE, Australia -- High emotions, fierce hugs from Tiger Woods, this time as a winner both ways in the Presidents Cup.read more