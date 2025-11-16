PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Adam Schenk survives raging wind in Bermuda to win first PGA TOUR title in 243rd attempt

Adam Schenk’s Round 4 highlights from Butterfield Bermuda

    Written by Associated Press

    SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Adam Schenk finally won when he least expected it, closing with an even-par 71 in raging wind Sunday to hold on for a one-shot victory in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his 243rd start on the PGA TOUR.

    Schenk was two tournaments away from having to return to PGA TOUR Q-school at No. 134 in the FedExCup. And then he handled some of the toughest conditions he ever faced, making one birdie and four crucial par saves in gusts that topped 30 mph.

    The last one was as difficult as any. His approach to the par-4 18th at Port Royal went just over the green as Schenk clung to a one-shot lead. He chose putter to roll through about 6 feet of fringe because of the tight lie, and the wind pushed it to about 5 feet short of the hole.

    He gave that winning putt a light touch, relieved when it found the center of the cup to hold off Chandler Phillips, who also shot 71.

    “I've putt for PGA TOUR wins so many times in my barn,” said Schenk, an Indiana native. “To see one go in is something I'll never forget.”


    Adam Schenk interview after winning Butterfield Bermuda

    Twice a runner-up in 2023, the year he reached the TOUR Championship for the first time, Schenk with the victory gets a two-year exemption at a time on the PGA TOUR when having full status is critical. Only the top 100 in the FedExCup — down from 125 — get full status for smaller fields in 2026.

    Takumi Kanaya of Japan had a chance to catch Schenk, one shot behind and playing with him in the final group. The wind was so strong out of the left that his approach ballooned and landed in a back bunker. He hit a superb shot to 4 feet, but his wind-affected par putt lipped out.

    Kanaya, at No. 120 in the FedExCup, would have moved to No. 83 with a par on the final hole. The miss moved him up only to No. 99 and facing plenty more stress next week in the final event.

    Phillips was at No. 139, and his runner-up finish — the best of his PGA TOUR career — moved him to No. 92 and should make him safe for a card.


    Chandler Phillips makes birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

    Schenk hit a low point when he missed six straight cuts this summer. He made some tweaks to his game, and decided to putt one-handed to help with his biggest weakness, and thought he was making decent progress without great results.

    Now he has a PGA TOUR victory, getting him into at least one $20 million Signature Event next year, along with the PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship.

    This didn't come easily, especially in wind so strong that the tournament moved up the tee times to avoid the worst of it.

    Schenk holed those nervy putts from 6 to 8 feet on the 12th and 14th holes. He hit onto the side of a hill on the par-3 16th, the scariest par 3 at Port Royal, right up against the ocean with the wind ripping off it. He slightly lost his balance on the chip, then beautifully played to 3 feet for another save.


    Takumi Kanaya makes birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

    And then he missed the putt he thought he hit perfectly, the wind moving his 6-foot birdie attempt on the 17th enough for it to spin out of the cup. That would have given him some breathing room. Instead, Schenk had to grind for one last par.

    “I knew I could win. It's just a matter of executing each shot and handling each situation I put myself in,” Schenk said. “I can't believe it's over. It seems like the longest day ever.”

    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

