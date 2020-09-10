-
PGA TOUR Login
Frequently Asked Questions
We have retired the use of social login on PGATOUR.COM.
- Trouble Logging in?
On the Log In screen, select "Forgot Password" and submit your email address on the next screen to reset your password.
- Previously used social log in?
Click the forgot password link on the PGA TOUR registration screen. On the forgot password screen use the email address associated with that social platform to create a password for your account. Once this password is set users will be able to log in with email and password.
- Still having Issues with log in?
Reach out to us using the feedback link on this page. Please provide your full name and email address
