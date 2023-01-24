  • BETTING

    PGA TOUR bolsters Betting Integrity Program through 2024

    U.S. Integrity joins Genius Sports in monitoring global betting markets

  • A new partnership with U.S. Integrity will provide the organization with best-in-class bet monitoring services through 2024. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)A new partnership with U.S. Integrity will provide the organization with best-in-class bet monitoring services through 2024. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)