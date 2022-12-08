-
Atmosphere to deliver PGA TOUR content to businesses via its digital platform
New channel to show PGA TOUR highlights, recaps and more
December 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Atmosphere channel features a mix of tournament coverage highlights, tournament recaps and footage from the PGA TOUR’s most iconic moments. (Atmosphere)
AUSTIN, Texas – Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a content agreement with the PGA TOUR to bring both highlights and dedicated golf programming to the Atmosphere platform and its audience of 60 million monthly viewers.
“Atmosphere has built an innovative platform with significant reach along with an active, engaged audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming. “We’re extremely excited to work with Atmosphere to deliver a dedicated PGA TOUR channel onto its platform with a goal of engaging more fans.”
Launching today, the channel features a mix of tournament coverage highlights, tournament recaps and footage from the PGA TOUR’s most iconic moments. Additionally, the PGA TOUR’s highlights will be played on Atmosphere Sports, the platform’s popular sports news channel. The partnership is the latest in Atmosphere’s continued growth into sports throughout 2022, starting with the launch of Atmosphere Sports in March and continuing in September with RealMadrid TV, a channel dedicated to one of Europe’s most popular football teams and which features live matches.
“With golf being one of the most watched sports in the world, we’re immensely proud to be partnering with the PGA TOUR to provide businesses with a viewing experience tailored to their spaces,” says Blake Sabatinelli, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere. “The addition of golf to our platform has been one of the biggest requests of our fans, but also one of the hardest to obtain, so to have the world’s most competitive golf tour on Atmosphere shows just how far we’ve come in 2022, and how much further we can grow in 2023.”
Atmosphere is available in over 45,000 venues worldwide across restaurants & bars, gyms and health clubs, medical waiting rooms and more. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s engaging content encompasses viral video compilations, news and sports coverage, lifestyle, extreme sports, art, and ambient nature, designed to complement every business environment. Atmosphere’s self-service ad portal also provides streaming customers with the ability to run promotions to its captive customers within the content for free.
