Atmosphere to deliver PGA TOUR content to businesses via its digital platform

AUSTIN, Texas – Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, today announced a content agreement with the PGA TOUR to bring both highlights and dedicated golf programming to the Atmosphere platform and its audience of 60 million monthly viewers.

“Atmosphere has built an innovative platform with significant reach along with an active, engaged audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming. “We’re extremely excited to work with Atmosphere to deliver a dedicated PGA TOUR channel onto its platform with a goal of engaging more fans.”