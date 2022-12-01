PointsBet integrates IMG ARENA’S Golf Event Centre as live betting continues to increase among golf community

Denver, Colo. – PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the integration of IMG ARENA’s Golf Event Centre into its app, delivering an enhanced golf betting experience to users.

IMG ARENA’S Golf Event Centre offers over 35,000 betting markets per tournament and allows sports fans to enjoy every shot, hole and player at a tournament. As part of the integration, bettors will have access to an exciting range of new betting markets – such as distance of longest drive, total of putts on the next hole, next hole score, and closest to the pin – across the leading golf tours and tournaments, including the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.

“Since our entrance into the US market, we’ve seen wagering on golf grow immensely, and there continues to be an increased appetite from bettors to go beyond the traditional bet types and tap into live markets,” said Eric Foote, Chief Strategy Officer at PointsBet USA. “Live betting is without a doubt the future of sports betting and the interest among the golf community is there. With the addition of IMG ARENA’s Golf Event Centre, we’re catering to this demand all while ushering in a new viewing experience for fans that gets them closer to the greens.”

Max Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of IMG ARENA, said “PointsBet is focused on providing its customers with a premier betting experience. The Golf Event Centre is an incredible product that allows operators the ability to genuinely differentiate their sportsbook offering on one of the world’s most popular sports.”

At PointsBet, wagering on golf has grown significantly since entering the US market, experiencing a YoY golf handle increase of 23% and YoY golf live betting handle increase of 25%.

“The Golf Event Centre is a first-class product that will significantly diversify the betting options for golf fans all over the globe,” said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “PointsBet USA is an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR and acquiring the Golf Event Centre will be a dynamic addition to its golf offering that will allow them to grow and distinguish themselves in the marketplace.”

To further meet the demand of the golf betting community, PointsBet users will have access to a player leaderboard, updating in real time and will have the ability to favorite players to move to the top of the leaderboard to easily access and monitor hole performance. Additionally, bettors can utilize live data and statistics, including course and hole maps and shot-by-shot data for every player on the course, to best inform their betting selections for key pro golf events, such as the Majors, THE PLAYERS Championship, Presidents Cup, FedExCup Playoffs and Ryder Cup.

PointsBet users will also have the option to watch live streaming from two par-3 holes per tournament all within the app.

PointsBet is currently operational in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Louisiana and Maryland with online casinos in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.