  • BETTING

    PointsBet integrates IMG ARENA’S Golf Event Centre as live betting continues to increase among golf community

    PointsBet will offer largest range of betting markets for PGA TOUR & DP World Tour in North America

  • PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the integration of IMG ARENA’s Golf Event Centre into its app.PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the integration of IMG ARENA’s Golf Event Centre into its app.