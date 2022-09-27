Kowa becomes PGA TOUR’s first official marketing partner in Japan

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and TOKYO, Japan - The PGA TOUR and Kowa Company, Ltd., today announced a new multi-year partnership that designates Kowa’s Vantelin as the Official Pain Relief Gel, Cream, Patch, Tape and Support Sleeve of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.



Kowa, a global enterprise actively engaged in various business fields from research to manufacturing and sales including medicines and medical equipment, is the TOUR’s first Official Marketing Partner in Japan. Vantelin products include unprescribed topical analgesic muscle and joint pain relief gels, creams, tape or patches, and muscle and joint support sleeves intended for pre-injury protective purposes.



“The PGA TOUR’s global reach coupled with Kowa’s world-wide enterprise creates a great partnership for our first-ever OMP in Japan,” said PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Brian Oliver. "The PGA TOUR has a strong history of partnerships with Japanese brands, and we are thrilled to welcome Kowa to the PGA TOUR family.”



Tiger Woods has been a Kowa Ambassador since 2011 and Collin Morikawa has worked alongside the brand since 2021.



“We have supported golf for many years, and we are truly honored to further expand our presence in golf with the PGA TOUR by becoming the first regional Official Marketing Partner in Japan,” said Kowa Group Managing Executive Officer Takahiro Hayakawa. “We are very excited about this partnership and the opportunity it will provide us to continue to build international brand awareness.”

Kowa will activate this new relationship by aligning with PGA TOUR players along with utilizing the PGA TOUR marks in marketing materials which will be seen throughout the Japanese market including broadcast on national TV.



“Kowa is a top pharmaceutical brand in Japan with a rich history and strong reputation,” said PGA TOUR Asia Pacific General Manager Chris Lee. “Kowa has also been an avid supporter of golf through its title sponsorship of the Vantelin Tokai Classic on the Japan Golf Tour and the KKTcup Vantelin Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. We are honored to enter into this multiyear partnership with Kowa and very excited about our journey together.”