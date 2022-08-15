PGA TOUR partners with Qualtrics to elevate fan and player experience

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. AND PROVO, Utah – The PGA TOUR and Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) today announced a new multi-year relationship that designates Qualtrics as the Official Experience Insights Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.



The TOUR will leverage Qualtrics’ experience management platform to analyze fan, player and partner feedback across multiple channels and act on real-time insights to ensure a consistent and world-class tournament experience throughout each phase of the tournament journey, including ticketing, concessions and special events. The partnership will enable the TOUR to build deeper relationships with fans, players and sponsors, while identifying opportunities to engage new fans across the globe.



“We are excited to welcome Qualtrics to the PGA TOUR and look forward to using their industry-leading XM platform to understand fan insights,” said PGA TOUR Vice President Fan Engagement, Travis Trembath. “Our fans are at the heart of what we do at the TOUR and Qualtrics will allow us to communicate and engage with them in a more meaningful and relevant way. We look forward to working with Qualtrics to enhance the PGA TOUR experience for fans as well as other key stakeholders.”



The Qualtrics XM platform, including Qualtrics Social Connect and Qualtrics Customer and Employee XM products, will provide fan insights in real-time throughout the tournament experience via surveys, social media, online reviews, QR codes and more. The TOUR will use these fan experience insights to optimize each touchpoint of the tournament journey, from ticket purchase and transportation to food and beverage and the on-course experience.



Qualtrics will provide the TOUR with deeper insights into how fans are engaging over digital platforms so the TOUR can identify the moments that matter most to fans and anticipate future preferences. With Qualtrics' intelligence capabilities, the TOUR can understand how fan and player experiences change over time so they can communicate and engage in a more personalized way.



“As the world’s premier membership organization for professional golf, the PGA TOUR understands the importance of creating exceptional experiences for fans and players both on and off course and attracting new fan demographics,” said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics’ President of Products and Engineering. “With Qualtrics, the PGA TOUR will never miss an opportunity to engage with fans and provide its employees with insights to build deeper relationships that inspire the next generation of fans, players, partners and communities worldwide.”