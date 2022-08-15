  • PGA TOUR partners with Qualtrics to elevate fan and player experience

    Qualtrics will provide PGA TOUR real-time insights for fans and players to create inspiring experiences on and off the course

  The PGA TOUR will leverage Qualtrics' experience management platform to analyze fan, player and partner feedback. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)