bet365 announced as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR through 2024

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and bet365 announced a three-year content and marketing agreement through 2024 naming bet365 as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

bet365 becomes the TOUR’s first OBO outside of North America with territories including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia in addition to Canada.In the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, bet365 will serve as the exclusive source for odds on the leaderboard and player pages on PGATOUR.COM and on TOURCast, the TOUR’s award-winning platform that allows fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course. bet365 will further activate the relationship by having a brand presence across PGA TOUR media properties including on international market inventory on PGA TOUR.com, managed by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) under their strategic partnership with the TOUR, as well as on WBD platforms such as Golfdigest.com in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

"We are excited to work with bet365 to expand the TOUR’s sports betting initiatives outside of North America," said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. "bet365 was the first operator to integrate the TOUR’s official in-play betting product and they are poised for tremendous growth being on the forefront of in-play sports betting in golf. The TOUR continues to look for opportunities to innovate in new areas with a goal of engaging with fans.”

As part of the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, bet365 will have rights in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Canada to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms.

A spokesperson for bet365 said, “The bet365 group are delighted to be working with one of the most iconic brands in global sport. Throughout this partnership with PGA TOUR, bet365 will strive to continue delivering a market leading in-play experience to our golf customers, both across our global sites and the PGA TOUR platforms.”

Additionally, bet365 was the first sports betting operator to integrate the IMG ARENA Golf Event Centre product, which is an unparalleled, front-end sports betting solution, designed to revolutionize the golf betting experience by enabling interactive in-play betting on the sport. Created in association with the world’s leading golf tours, the Golf Event Centre is a real-time experience for golf fans and bettors. The industry-first product is the only place to find fast, comprehensive, shot by shot data and markets, live streaming which is purpose-built for in-play betting, and interactive course visualizations. The Golf Event Centre is available to sports betting operators worldwide where betting is legal.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the PGA TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators around the world. The PGA TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan®. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.