PGA TOUR extends Official Betting Operator relationship with FanDuel
FanDuel to become exclusive odds provider for PGA TOUR social platforms
January 10, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The PGA TOUR and FanDuel announced a three-year extension through 2024. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR and FanDuel announced a three-year extension through 2024 to their content and marketing relationship designating FanDuel an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.
Additionally, the PGA TOUR and FanDuel will collaborate to deliver odds-based content to fans exclusively via the TOUR’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
"FanDuel is a market leader in the United States and we look forward to extending our relationship in the sports betting space for three more years," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. "FanDuel continues to see incredible growth in its golf products and is poised for additional growth through its partnership with Jordan Spieth. Integrating FanDuel’s odds into our social content provides relevant storylines and up-to-date betting information for fans who want to get involved in sports betting in our sport."
As part of the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, FanDuel will have rights in the United States to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing FanDuel to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to FanDuel bettors and through FanDuel social media accounts.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with the PGA TOUR a partnership that has been one of our most innovative and groundbreaking since its inception,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO FanDuel Group. “We value the TOUR’s willingness to be a first mover in bringing new features like real-time highlights into our app which enhance the entertainment experience for the TOUR’s passionate fans.”
Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators around the world. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan®. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.
FanDuel is the industry leader is promoting responsible play, as it also is aligned with the AGA’s campaign. Additionally, it is the only major operator to offer Gamban an international gambling blocking software to customers who signal they are struggling with compulsive play. Gamban’s platform blocks more than 15,000 legal and off-shore gambling sites on up to 15 different family devices.
