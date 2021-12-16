-
-
BetMGM and PGA TOUR extend Official Betting Operator agreement
BetMGM becomes exclusive odds provider for PGA TOUR digital platforms
-
December 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 16, 2021
- The PGA TOUR announced a three-year extension designating BetMGM as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR and BetMGM announced today a three-year extension through 2024 to its marketing and content relationship designating BetMGM as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.
The PGA TOUR and BetMGM will work together to provide odds to fans via TOUR digital platforms. BetMGM will serve as the exclusive source for odds on the leaderboard and player pages on PGATOUR.COM and on TOURCast, the TOUR’s award-winning platform that allows fans to follow every shot from each group with a 3D rendering of the golf course.
"We look forward to working with BetMGM to integrate its advanced betting technologies for PGA TOUR fans on our digital platforms," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. "Over the years, BetMGM has been a strong supporter of golf through sponsorship of various PGA TOUR players and tournaments. We are excited to continue the relationship."
Currently available for download on iOS and Android, the BetMGM mobile app offers the latest betting odds, enhanced offers and multiple betting formats, from money line and point spread bets to parlays and futures.
Matt Prevost, BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer said, “The PGA TOUR has been a fantastic partner and we look forward to continuing our relationship. In the last year we’ve seen an increase in our players betting on golf and are excited to now be the exclusive odds provider for PGATOUR.COM.”
By joining the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, BetMGM will have rights in the United States to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing BetMGM Sportsbook platforms to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.
BetMGM has access to existing sponsor relationships with several members of the PGA TOUR, including Max Homa, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Na, Pat Perez, Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen and Jason Kokrak.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators around the world. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan®. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.
-
-