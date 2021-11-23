-
-
PGA TOUR announces broadcast schedule for media partners NBC Sports, CBS Sports and ESPN+ for 2022
-
November 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 23, 2021
- The PGA TOUR announced today the network and cable schedule for the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 Schedule. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
• CBS Sports to feature 20 events and kicks off 2022 network coverage with the Farmers Insurance Open featuring the first scheduled Saturday finish on the PGA TOUR since 1996
• NBC to televise all three FedExCup Playoffs events in August of 2022
• ESPN+ to take over distribution of PGA TOUR LIVE and increase live coverage to four streaming channels
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – The PGA TOUR announced today the network and cable schedule for the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Schedule, with CBS Sports (20 events) and NBC (12 events) maintaining weekend coverage for the majority of FedExCup tournaments.
Under the new, nine-year domestic media rights agreements with ViacomCBS and Comcast NBCUniversal that begins in 2022, one network will televise all three FedExCup Playoffs events each year, starting with NBC in 2022, creating powerful, three-week coverage of the conclusion of the race for the FedExCup. CBS Sports will carry all three FedExCup Playoffs events in 2023.
CBS Sports kicks off 2022 network coverage at the Farmers Insurance Open, January 28 and 29, on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+. With a crowded sports weekend, the event features the first scheduled Saturday final round since 1996 that will have Friday and Saturday evening viewing on the East Coast with the broadcast ending at 8 p.m. ET both days.
NBC Sports will continue as the TOUR’s cable partner, with GOLF Channel providing early-round coverage and lead-in weekend coverage of every FedExCup event. GOLF Channel will also carry four-round coverage for six events.
PGA TOUR LIVE – the PGA TOUR’s subscription video service that was launched in 2015 – will make its 2022 debut with new over-the-top streaming (OTT) partner ESPN+ at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 6-9). Thirty-five PGA TOUR tournaments will be available via ESPN+ in 2022 featuring more than 4,300 hours of live coverage, including four daily live streams starting at The American Express (January 20-23). Additional details on content and scheduling will be available in the near future.
“We are thrilled to announce our 2022 domestic coverage schedule for the PGA TOUR, as the lineup we have in place will ultimately be a significant win for our fans as we expand and innovate our content and its delivery going forward,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR chief media officer. “Our existing partners CBS Sports and NBC Sports share our vision for the future and we are equally excited to be teaming with Disney and ESPN+ for what we see as an unparalleled opportunity to grow and diversify our fan base.”
-
-