PGA TOUR and PointsBet extend Official Betting Operator relationship

Today, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced a three-year extension of their multi-year content and marketing relationship designating PointsBet an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

As part of the expanded relationship, PointsBet's live betting odds integrations will be featured on PGA TOUR linear and streaming broadcasts on GOLF Channel and Peacock with plans to include on the NBC broadcast in the future. PointsBet is the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports.

Several PointsBet integrations, including odds for the lowest score by group, total leaderboard odds, and hole-by-hole odds, were highlighted during GOLF Channel's recent broadcast of the Fortinet Championship and will continue to be featured during GOLF Channel’s coverage of the 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season.

The agreement also positions PointsBet as the "Official Free-to-Play" provider of the PGA TOUR. The soon-to-be-released free-to-play game, developed by Low6, exclusively presented by PointsBet in the U.S., is designed to enhance fan engagement with live in-play games with weekly prizes. Fans will be able to enter the game at nearly any point during a tournament week with the points system directly tied to live odds featuring games such as outright winner, top-10 and top-30. The free-to-play game features a guaranteed weekly cash prize of up to $5,000. More information and images will be provided prior to the games release in January 2022.

"We're excited to continue working with PointsBet to create innovative sports betting and free-to-play products for PGA TOUR fans," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. "PointsBet's golf products continue to experience tremendous growth, and its support of our free-to-play game with Low6 will provide our fans the option to experience exciting in-play games in a free-to-play environment."

As part of the agreement, PointsBet will continue to have access to the PGA TOUR's library of archival and b-roll footage for use within pre-tournament and post-game betting content preview shows, betting- specific videos, and distribution of highlights to PointsBet users.

"Expanding our relationship with the PGA TOUR is a key step in providing fans and viewers with the odds integrations and content that PointsBet users have been asking for," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Together, with our partners at NBC Sports, we are at the intersection of golf broadcast and odds integration, an exciting time for bettors and viewers."

As an Official Sports Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, PointsBet also gains rights to advertise within TOUR broadcasts, OTT, and TOUR media platforms, as well as the use of PGA TOUR content and other IP to promote betting on PGA TOUR events.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators around the world. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan®. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.