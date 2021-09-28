-
-
PGA TOUR and CDW extend partnership through 2026
CDW continues exclusive sponsorship of ShotLink, the TOUR’s real-time scoring system
-
September 28, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 28, 2021
- (Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR and CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, today announced an extension of their marketing relationship that names CDW as the “Official Technology Solutions Advisor” of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. ShotLink, the TOUR’s real-time data collection and scoring system, will continue to be powered by technology and insights from CDW.
“We are grateful for our relationship with CDW and look forward to building upon this foundational partnership,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR executive vice president of corporate partnerships. “CDW provides the TOUR with valuable advisory services and expertise that continue to enhance our technological capabilities and benefit our tournaments, broadcast partners, players and fans in many ways.”
As an official TOUR partner since 2008, CDW has been instrumental in supporting a variety of technology advancements for the PGA TOUR’s ShotLink scoring system, helping track and capture every shot for fans around the world to enjoy on TOUR digital and media platforms. In addition, CDW enabled many technology integrations at the TOUR’s newly opened Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
“CDW is thrilled to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR and continue leveraging our wide range of IT solutions and services to support the complex technology needs of the PGA TOUR,” said Mark Chong, senior vice president of strategy and marketing at CDW. “In order to provide the best TOUR experience possible, CDW is continually bringing highly advanced technology solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of the PGA TOUR. As the sports landscape continues to evolve, our strong relationship with the PGA TOUR showcases the power of partnership and the importance of innovation between technology and sports.”
CDW will continue its hospitality and customer engagement programs at tournaments in strategic markets throughout the PGA TOUR season and maintain a presence across PGA TOUR social, digital and broadcast platforms. The TOUR will also continue utilizing CDW for products, solutions and services, including enhancements to ShotLink as well as enterprise technology needs for all TOUR-owned properties.
“CDW has been integral to the growth of ShotLink and delivering real-time scoring across all TOUR platforms that reach millions of fans around the world,” said Ken Lovell, PGA TOUR senior vice president golf technologies. “We are constantly working to innovate, and CDW is an invaluable partner in that pursuit.”
-
-