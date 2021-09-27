  • Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage extends its title sponsorship of the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027

    World-class PGA TOUR event within the city limits of Detroit to continue supporting community initiatives

  • The PGA TOUR and Rocket Mortgage announced an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)The PGA TOUR and Rocket Mortgage announced an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)