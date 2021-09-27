Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage extends its title sponsorship of the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027

DETROIT – The PGA TOUR and Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, today announced an extension of the title sponsorship for the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027. Detroit’s PGA TOUR event will continue to benefit local residents through its commitment to bridging the digital divide in the community.

“From the very beginning, Dan Gilbert’s vision was to bring a world-class golf event to Detroit, shining a light on the city and raising money for partners doing amazing work in our community. Since then, Rocket Mortgage, the tournament team and the PGA TOUR have all worked tirelessly to establish an event that has a lasting impact on golf fans as well as neighborhoods throughout Detroit,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies. “We have built tremendous momentum and won multiple awards for our event from the PGA TOUR. But, more importantly, we have been able to take on very important initiatives, like helping to bridge the digital divide in Detroit. We are looking forward to seeing the impacts of this tremendous event for many more years to come.”

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which saw Cameron Davis win his first PGA TOUR event in 2021, will continue to focus on its Changing the Course initiative. This program aims to end the digital divide in Detroit by making data-driven investments into the city and philanthropic partners that assist in providing technology, internet access and digital literacy training to residents. The goal is to ensure residents have access to these tools within a 15-minute walk of their home.

Charitable proceeds raised from the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic totaled over $2.7 million, surpassing the $1.2 million that was raised from the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. More than $3.5 million of these proceeds were invested directly into Detroit and Southeast Michigan-based organizations. Funds are disbursed by the Rocket Giving Fund, the 501(c)(3) host organization that manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

One of the primary initiatives of the Rocket Giving Fund is EBB 313, which is operated by Connect 313 Fund. This program subsidizes the cost of internet and technological devices for eligible households in Detroit. EBB 313 is the first and only campaign in the country that has streamlined and systemized access to the federal government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit. This significantly reduces the cost to digital access and opportunity, one of the primary barriers for those who currently do not have the necessary materials needed to be connected. Connect 313 Fund is a collaborative organization founded by the City of Detroit, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Companies, Microsoft and the United Way of Southeastern Michigan.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is an unparalleled opportunity to highlight all the great work taking place in Detroit, one of the great sports towns in America, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Rocket Mortgage and the Rocket Mortgage Classic through 2027,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Thanks to today’s extension, the Rocket Giving Fund will continue to provide significant technological benefits for the citizens of Detroit through the Connect 313 Fund. We are proud that the Rocket Mortgage Classic has been a leader from day one in ensuring – through its work with local businesses and community leaders – that the tournament represents the diversity of the community.”

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019 won the PGA TOUR’s “Fair Way Award,” recognizing it as the leader in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and setting the bar for all PGA TOUR events by hiring Michigan-based, Detroit-based and minority owned businesses. The goal of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is to be reflective of and benefit the businesses and entrepreneurs that serve as the backbone of the local community.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to get better by the year, and we expect this incredible momentum to maintain as we build the preeminent event on the PGA TOUR,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Our roster of the world’s best players continues to grow, the Detroit Golf Club’s classic layout is becoming a player favorite and our tournament has become the must-attend event of the summer.”



Rocket Mortgage has been a PGA TOUR partner since 2014. The Rocket Mortgage Classic debuted in Detroit in 2019, following the Quicken Loans National in the Metro Washington D.C. area where the company was title sponsor from 2014-18.

Rocket Mortgage will also continue its multifaceted partnership with the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions as its Official Mortgage Sponsor. Rocket Mortgage is a prominent advertiser on PGA TOUR telecasts and across PGA TOUR social and digital channels. Additionally, Rocket Mortgage golf brand ambassadors include Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson.