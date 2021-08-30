PGA TOUR announces new official vodka, Tito’s Handmade Vodka

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA AND AUSTIN, TEXAS – Today, the PGA TOUR announced a new multi-year marketing sponsorship with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the newly-minted “Official Vodka of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.” The five-year sponsorship will be highlighted by branded experiences at PGA TOUR tournaments featuring exciting new activations and signature cocktails crafted for fans. In addition to fresh experiences and cocktails, Love, Tito’s, the philanthropic heart of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, will engage in initiatives to increase its impact in communities where PGA TOUR events are held.

Tito’s got its start over 20 years ago in a one-room shack in Austin, Texas, with an approachability as big as the state it was born in. A world-class vodka with a modest paper label, no fancy bottle, and no eye-popping price tag.

“Go to any golf course clubhouse on a Saturday and it is almost impossible to find one that is not pouring a vodka cocktail behind the bar. Tito’s cocktails and golf have been a perfect match for years, so we’re thrilled to make the relationship official through our sponsorship with the PGA TOUR. With so many new players picking up clubs for the first time, it is perfect timing to work with the PGA TOUR to share the best moments of golf and competition with fans new and old, no matter their handicap,” said Taylor Berry, Tito’s Handmade Vodka VP of Brand Marketing. “With our collective dedication to community and philanthropy, we have no doubt that we will be able to make an impact on and off the course.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Tito’s to the PGA TOUR and partner with an organization that shares the TOUR’s commitment to giving back to communities across the country,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “The TOUR is always working to elevate the fan experience and is excited to partner with Tito’s to create good times and great memories for years to come.”

As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge at select TOUR events throughout the season. Each activation will be infused with the brand’s Austin spirit and will give fans a way to experience tournaments with a taste of the good stuff by featuring Tito’s signature cocktail, the Tito’s Transfusion.

Tito’s Transfusion

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz ginger ale

1 oz grape juice

¼ oz lime juice

(Add all ingredients to a glass with ice. Garnish with a grape and lime slice)

Tito’s will support this new relationship by advertising on PGA TOUR social and digital platforms, as well as through charitable contributions and give-back programs in tournament markets.

