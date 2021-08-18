  • PGA TOUR unveils first-of-its-kind mobile AR experience for fans attending the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs

    PGA TOUR AR App will allow fans to track shots, read greens and compete for prizes

  • The live AR experience will be available on the three par-3 signature holes for each host course. The live AR experience will be available on the three par-3 signature holes for each host course.