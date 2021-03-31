  • PGA TOUR announces Fortinet as title sponsor of Napa tournament

    Fortinet Championship to kick off 2021-22 FedExCup Regular Season Sept. 13-19 at Silverado Resort and Spa

  • Silverado Resort and Spa will continue as the host venue for the PGA TOUR event. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)Silverado Resort and Spa will continue as the host venue for the PGA TOUR event. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)