New AWS partnership to transform PGA TOUR media business

In a newly announced partnership that promises to revolutionize how fans consume the game, the PGA TOUR has partnered with AWS as it looks to modernize the way golf content is created and distributed. The AWS partnership comes at the perfect time as the TOUR grows its global media services. A range of AWS services will be utilized in this new media landscape to simplify content delivery, create new digital experiences, and provide enhanced access to archived broadcast footage and highlights.

“We are excited to utilize AWS media services to further enhance new and existing innovative services for our fans,” said Scott Gutterman, the PGA TOUR’s Senior Vice President, Digital Operations. “Features like Every Shot Live and TOURCast will now be powered by AWS, which will allow for a more streamlined process and overall better product for our fans.”

There’s more.

As the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR, this partnership will make it easier to tag and log historic PGA TOUR media assets. Nearly 100 years of content will now be easily accessible to help the TOUR and its media partners enhance its broadcast and digital content quickly and efficiently from around the globe.

AWS will help the TOUR store real-time and historic content that will give fans and media access to content dating back to the 1928 Los Angeles Open. This “data lake” will contain video, audio and images that AWS technology will tag for easy cataloging. This will help the TOUR and its content partners search, review, annotate and package new content and give them instant access to key moments in the TOUR’s history.

“Our hope is to one day give fans access to all of this content to provide them with a deeper and richer enjoyment of our sport,” Gutterman said.

To round out the partnership, AWS will become a Trustee of First Tee, a youth development organization supported by the TOUR that reaches more than 3.7 million youth across the United States and select international locations each year, helping them build their strength of character through the game of golf.

“Growing and diversifying our fan base is a top priority for us,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, “and thanks to the collaboration and innovation from AWS, people will have more ways than ever to experience the game of golf, while personalizing our content to engage with the tournaments and players they support.”

This is just the start of a new era for the PGA TOUR, its fans, and communities worldwide.