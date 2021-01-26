  • FanDuel Group to deliver PGA TOUR highlights to FanDuel Sportsbook customers

    Agreement brings in-app highlights directly to customers in real-time

  • FanDuel Group will begin delivering TOUR golf content at this week&apos;s Farmers Insurance Open. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)FanDuel Group will begin delivering TOUR golf content at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)