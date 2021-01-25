NBC Sports, PGA TOUR and PointsBet to present first-ever golf betting companion show live

NBC Sports, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet today announced the first-ever betting companion show during a PGA TOUR event – a live second-screen experience entitled NBC Sports Edge BetCast, which will be available on Peacock Premium. PointsBet is the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

The debut presentation of the NBC Sports Edge BetCast will premiere on Peacock Premium alongside NBC Sports’ telecasts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on GOLF Channel and NBC from Thursday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 7 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

“We are excited to debut this unique betting show with our partners at the PGA TOUR and PointsBet,” said David Preschlack, President, NBC Sports Regional Networks, and Executive Vice President, Content Strategy, NBC Sports Group. “With TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course as the backdrop, we look forward to a compelling sports betting presentation on Peacock Premium as a companion to watching the world’s best golfers competing on some of the most iconic holes on the PGA TOUR.”

“The NBC Sports Edge BetCast stream on Peacock Premium is another step forward for our sports betting strategy,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. “We are extremely excited to produce and distribute specialized betting content as a companion to our linear and digital coverage with our partners at NBC Sports and PointsBet. As we continue to embrace sports betting, the TOUR will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage fans around the world.”

“The PointsBet team is thrilled to work alongside our partners in NBC Sports and the PGA TOUR to bring to life a very engaging and unique sports betting production,” said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. “We all recognize that golf is ripe for sports betting innovation, and at PointsBet, we control our destiny when it comes to building the best golf betting experience in the world with our fully owned and operated technology platform. We are excited to highlight our golf product via the NBC Sports Edge BetCast stream and show golf fans our market-leading offering.”

NBC Sports Edge BetCast will provide a second-screen experience for Peacock Premium viewers. BetCast will offer an opportunity to watch along with an engaging group of analysts, who are analyzing the Waste Management Phoenix Open as they discuss the outcomes of potential bets using PointsBet Sportsbook odds. The discussion will highlight the probability of specific scores and shots throughout the tournament and explain how golfers’ odds change throughout.

Presented across 10 afternoon hours – 2.5 hours in each of the four tournament rounds – the show will primarily follow a dedicated BetCast-exclusive featured group throughout the round each day, while also highlighting exciting moments, notable shots, and compelling storylines from around the course. A BetCast host and two analysts will be on the GOLF Channel Live studio set overlooking the famed, par-3 16th hole. Coverage will also feature a PointsBet Sportsbook oddsmaker at their trading desk.

BetCast will have data-rich companion graphics, highlighting players’ scores and position, odds on props, and integration of tournament leaderboards and odds. All betting odds and information will be provided exclusively by PointsBet Sportsbook.

Highlights of Peacock Premium’s live sports offerings include Premier League, a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the Peacock Originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock Premium at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

This partnership and subsequent activation with NBC Sports and PointsBet is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the TOUR. Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports. The TOUR is also a Platinum Member of the National Council on Problem Gambling.