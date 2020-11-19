Tiger and son to play in 2020 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will compete in the 2020 PNC Championship taking place at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes from December 17-20. Woods is making his debut alongside his son, Charlie, in this unique PGA TOUR event where 20 major winners compete as a team alongside a family member.

Woods, owner of a remarkable 82 PGA TOUR titles, commented, “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship”.

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament noted, “Having Tiger and his son in the field for the first time is a very special moment for the recently re-named PNC Championship. Back in 1997, Tiger and I were next door neighbors at Isleworth. After his momentous victory at the Masters that year, when he returned home, I offered him my congratulations. However, I did not reference his amazing performance at Augusta but advised him that as a newly minted major champion, he had now qualified to participate in the Father/Son Challenge! He was somewhat bemused at the time, but 23 years later, we will welcome him knowing very well that he will not be driven by nostalgia but will be on a mission to add to his commendable list of titles, but this time having the chance to share one with his son.”

While this year’s tournament will take place without spectators due to COVID-19 related restrictions, fans will still be able to enjoy watching these A-list golfers and their partners. An extensive broadcast schedule is planned to air on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock (click here for times.) There also will be enhanced social media coverage across all PNC Championship channels to ensure fans don’t miss out on what continues to be the largest and most impressive gathering of golf’s all-time legends each year.

Jon Miller, president of programming, NBC Sports Group, said, “As co-founders of the event, we are delighted to hear the news that Tiger and his son will play this year. His inclusion will no doubt attract new fans to watch the tournament who will grow to love the PNC Championship like we all do.”

The confirmed field currently is:

• Mark Calcavecchia & son

• John Daly & son

• David Duval & son

• Jim Furyk & son

• Padraig Harrington & son

• Lee Janzen & son

• Tom Kite & son

• Matt Kuchar & son

• Bernhard Langer & son

• Tom Lehman & son

• Greg Norman & son

• Mark O’Meara & son

• Gary Player & grandson

• Nick Price & son

• Vijay Singh & son

• Annika Sorenstam & father

• Justin Thomas & father

• Lee Trevino & son

• Tiger Woods & son

Since the inaugural tournament in 1995, when ten major winners gathered with their sons, the PNC Championship has continued to evolve and develop. It now features 20 major champions and their relatives competing for the total purse of $1,085,000 in a two-day 36-hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy. The 2019 edition was won by two-time major champion Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.

Over the years, the tournament has featured a multitude of family combinations including father/son, father/daughter, father/grandson, son/father and more recently, daughter/father when Annika Sorenstam paired with her father Tom Sorenstam. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has been the title sponsor of the tournament since 2012.

To qualify for the PNC Championship, players must have won a major championship or THE PLAYERS Championship. Their partner must not hold a PGA TOUR card.

The PNC Championship is operated in partnership by IMG and NBC Sports.