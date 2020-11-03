-
PGA TOUR extends Player Advisory Council term
November 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The PGA TOUR will conduct an election at the beginning of 2021. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
With the eligibility extension of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR membership into the 2020-21 season, as well as the absence of a Korn Ferry Tour graduating class, PGA TOUR Player Directors and the Office of the Commissioner have determined it is in the TOUR’s best interests to extend the term of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) one year (from 2020 to 2021). The term extension will also apply on PGA TOUR Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour.
The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR. The 2020 PAC’s contributions were vital in the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf and continues to play a significant role in navigating the TOUR’s response to the pandemic.
The PGA TOUR will conduct an election at the beginning of 2021 to replace PAC Chairman Charley Hoffman, who will start his three-year term on the PGA TOUR Policy Board in January. Hoffman will replace Johnson Wagner as Player Director, joining Jordan Spieth (2019-21), James Hahn (2020-22) and Kevin Kisner (2020-22) on the PGA TOUR Policy Board. Wagner will fill Hoffman’s spot on the 2021 Player Advisory Council.
2020 Player Advisory Council
Ryan Armour
Paul Casey
David Hearn
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman (PAC Chairman through 2020)
Billy Horschel
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Anirban Lahiri
Peter Malnati
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Palmer
Jon Rahm
Kevin Streelman
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
