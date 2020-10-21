PGA TOUR names Hyperice Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

The PGA TOUR and Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, announced a new multi-year partnership designating Hyperice as the “Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” and a “Sponsor of PGA TOUR Active.”

As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Hyperice will activate and create custom content within PGA TOUR Active , a new TOUR initiative highlighting health, fitness and lifestyles of professional golfers, where fans get an inside look into the techniques and activities helping the world’s best perform at their peak. The partnership will also introduce Hyperice’s range of products and technologies into the Player Performance Centers, state-of-the-art mobile fitness centers that travel with the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions to provide fitness equipment and care through its recovery technology to players on-site at tournaments throughout the season.

“As an industry leader in recovery technology, we couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Hyperice to the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players and trainers,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “By developing products inspired by professional athletes, and making recovery technology and education accessible to all, Hyperice will help ensure our elite athletes recover effectively to perform at their best each week over a long season.”

Founded in 2010, Hyperice has always centered its product development around the needs of athletes to aid in their pursuit of excellence by optimizing performance and expediting recovery, making innovative handheld percussion massage devices, vibrating foam rollers, heat and vibration wraps and ice compression wraps for training, faster muscle and tissue recovery.

Beyond this new partnership with the TOUR, Hyperice has also been heavily touted by professional athletes, recently welcoming professional golfer Rickie Fowler to join the lineup of influential, high-performing athletes who serve both as investors and ambassadors. The company is set to provide its flagship product, the Hypervolt, to TOUR players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD as well as every golfer on the PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

“Our partnership with the PGA TOUR is truly the first of its kind. In addition to delivering Hyperice recovery technology directly to players during tournaments to optimize performance, we’re able to give fans behind the scenes access to their favorite players’ health, fitness and recovery routines,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Hyperice is committed to helping athletes worldwide move better and recover faster. Today’s announcement demonstrates the PGA TOUR’s commitment to elevating the sport and performance of its athletes. We’re also excited to have golf superstar Rickie Fowler join Hyperice as an ambassador and investor to help further advance our global health and wellness mission.”

"Hyperice has long been a part of my daily routine, so I’m very excited to have easy access to technology during play,” said Rickie Fowler, PGA TOUR Professional. “With fitness and body maintenance being a huge trend amongst us pros - especially during the time off at home - I love that the PGA TOUR has chosen the best in the business to share the importance of proper recovery to players, trainers and future generations of pros."

Throughout the partnership, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players and trainers will receive the latest products, research and hands-on training from Hyperice to aid their recovery, enhance their performance and improve health and movement. Furthermore, the TPC Network will become a Hyperice retail partner, selling products on-site at its 16 owned and operated TPC courses around the United States.

In addition, this partnership will increase brand awareness for Hyperice’s newly launched App, powered by HyperSmart™ technology, which seamlessly blends physical and digital activity to create an experience entirely customized to the user. With its new Bluetooth® and artificial intelligence platform, it can recommend routines for body maintenance, recovery and performance goals by analyzing users’ wearable data.