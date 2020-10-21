  • PGA TOUR ACTIVE

    PGA TOUR names Hyperice Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

    Hyperice becomes first sponsor of PGA TOUR Active; will activate on course at TOUR events

  • PGA TOUR Active highlights the health, fitness and active lifestyles of some of the TOUR&apos;s top players. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)PGA TOUR Active highlights the health, fitness and active lifestyles of some of the TOUR's top players. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)