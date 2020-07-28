DraftKings becomes PGA TOUR’s first Official Betting Operator

The PGA TOUR and DraftKings Inc., have announced an expansion of their multi-year content and marketing relationship today that now designates DraftKings as the first “Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.” In July 2019, DraftKings became the TOUR’s first “Official Daily Fantasy Game of the PGA TOUR” as part of a multi-year, exclusive arrangement.

“The PGA TOUR couldn’t be more pleased with growing our collaboration with DraftKings,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. “The growth in consumption and fan engagement we have seen over the last year in our DraftKings Daily Fantasy games has been tremendous. The expansion of the relationship to now include sports betting is a natural evolution and one which fully supports and promotes the PGA TOUR’s objectives of reaching and engaging new segments of fans while introducing them to our players, tournaments and media platforms.”

By becoming the first to join the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, DraftKings will have rights in the United States to use PGA TOUR trademarks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing DraftKings’ Sportsbook solution to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

"DraftKings and the PGA TOUR have continued to make history with the innovative additions to our agreement which began last year,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer of DraftKings. “We are excited to further our relationship with the PGA TOUR as their first Official Betting Operator as well. Golf has been an especially important outlet for fan engagement over these past few months, and this latest collaboration is a significant next step for both the golf and gaming industries.”

Several of the most popularly bet PGA TOUR events in DraftKings company history have occurred since the TOUR’s return in June. Currently, in terms of sports betting, golf is DraftKings’ fourth most popular sport.

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and PGA TOUR DraftKings Fantasy Golf in legal states by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android.

Following the Supreme Court’s repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, the TOUR instituted an integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports to protect its competitions from betting-related corruption. Later that year, the TOUR announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world.

In July 2019, following an update to its sponsorship policies in the gaming category, the TOUR partnered with DraftKings to relaunch “PGA TOUR DraftKings Fantasy Golf” with exclusive intellectual property to differentiate DraftKings in the daily fantasy space. This past March, The Action Network and the PGA TOUR announced the launch of GolfBet, a first-of-its-kind, golf-focused betting content platform.

The PGA TOUR and DraftKings are Platinum Members of the National Council on Problem Gambling, committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices.