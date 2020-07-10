Woods headlines field at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

The PGA TOUR announced today the field for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, scheduled for July 16-19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The 133-player field includes five-time tournament champion and 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, who will be making his first start on the PGA TOUR since The Genesis Invitational in February, as well as each of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods is making his third attempt at breaking the PGA TOUR record for all-time victories since tying Sam Snead’s mark of 82 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October. In his previous two attempts, Woods finished T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open and 68th at The Genesis Invitational. He has won the Memorial Tournament five times, most recently in 2012, when he tied tournament founder and host Jack Nicklaus for second on the all-time PGA TOUR wins list (73). Woods, who finished T9 at the 2019 Memorial Tournament, will make his 18th start in the event.

Among the top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking, No. 1 Rory McIlroy has the most top-10s at the Memorial Tournament (4) while No. 3 Dustin Johnson has made the most starts at the event (11). No. 2 Jon Rahm has made just one start, missing the cut in 2017, but is in the field alongside No. 5 Justin Thomas at this week’s Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club. FedExCup leader and World No. 4 Webb Simpson will make his eighth start in the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament marks the third event out of six since the PGA TOUR season resumed that includes each of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking, with the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage being the first two. The last time the Memorial Tournament featured the top five was in 2016 (Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler).

Twenty-six players who qualified for the 2019 TOUR Championship are in the field (the most of any event this season), including Bryson DeChambeau, who is currently No. 4 in the FedExCup standings. DeChambeau is on a streak of seven consecutive top-10s on TOUR and is the only player to finish in the top 10 in each event since the season resumed, highlighted by a win in his last start at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, July 16, and will conclude Sunday, July 19, with coverage in the United States available on Golf Channel and CBS. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE, the PGA TOUR’s Over-The-Top subscription service, can be viewed via subscription on NBC Sports Gold (www.nbcsports.com/pgatour) and Amazon Prime Video Channels (amazon.com/video/pgatourlive). Audio coverage is also available on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (Sirius 208, XM 92), and streams free via PGATOUR.COM (pgatour.com/liveaudio) as well as the TOUR’s official iPhone, iPad and Android apps.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide is the sixth tournament conducted since the PGA TOUR resumed competition on June 8 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Six weeks and seven events remain until the start of the 2020 FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season.