PGA TOUR update on protocols for positive/symptomatic cases

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The PGA TOUR on Wednesday clarified the time-based protocols regarding players and caddies testing positive for COVID-19 and classified as symptomatic, allowing those who meet the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines to return to competition.



This update for symptomatic cases comes a week after the TOUR transitioned to a test-based model for asymptomatic cases. In accordance with those CDC guidelines, a player or caddie who tests positive for COVID-19 but has not displayed symptoms may return to competition if he returns two negative tests, a minimum of 24 hours apart.



In Wednesday’s update (see statement below), the TOUR continued to follow the CDC’s symptom-based model. Any player or caddie who tests positive with symptoms and continues to test positive can return provided that:



• At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery, which is defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,



• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.



This clarification was done in accordance with CDC “Return to Work” guidelines and in consultation with the PGA TOUR Medical Advisor, Dr. Tom Hospel, as well as infectious disease experts.



“We felt it important to be as clear as possible with respect to how we treat symptomatic positives and what the protocol is for them from the moment of their positive test to the moment they can return to competition,” said Andy Levinson, the PGA TOUR Senior Vice President for Tournament Administration. “… In accordance with CDC guidelines, a player is permitted to return to competition after a period of 10 days of self‑isolation from the point where symptoms originated and has no period of fever for at least 72 hours prior to that point.”



The TOUR’s medical advisors and the CDC have indicated that polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests have shown a possibility of detecting viral RNA even after the infectious virus is no longer present. This would potentially become a persistent positive test result, despite the individual not being contagious.



“In the beginning stages of the illness, that virus is assumed to be active virus that can cause infection, can be contagious,” explained Dr. Hospel. “As time passes and as symptoms resolve and the patient or individual doesn't have any fever and 10 days have passed, at that point the thought and theory is that this virus, this particle that's being detected in the nasopharyngeal swab, is no longer active or contagious or can potentially cause ongoing infection.



“What we have learned along the way is that in some instances, individuals can continue to test positive for weeks if not months beyond when their illness started, and the thought is that those individuals are no longer contagious, but you're picking up dead virus. … They are not presumed to be contagious at that point.”



Out of an abundance of caution, however, any player or caddie who meets the above criteria but continues to return a positive COVID-19 test will either compete as a single in competition or be grouped with players under the same situation, and he will not have access to indoor facilities on site.



At this week’s Workday Charity Open, Dylan Frittelli, Denny McCarthy and Nick Watney will follow the symptom-based model, as they have continued to return positive tests but meet the CDC guidelines for Return to Work. The three will play together in rounds one and two at Muirfield Village.



Levinson said any players who fit this criteria will have similar limitations on potential playing partners. “They would play either individually or with people in similar situations, and they would have some restricted access on‑site,” Levinson said. “They would not be allowed in any of the facilities on‑site. However, they would be permitted to compete.”



“The mindset is that they have complied with the guidance from the CDC,” Levinson said. “They have met the medical requirements for isolation, and with respect to the opinions of our medical advisors, including infectious disease experts and the CDC, they're clear to play. They're clear to return to work, whether it was a player, a caddie, you or me. …



“This is not a rethinking. This is not an adjustment. This has been our policy from the beginning with respect to symptomatic positives. This is just a clarification so that everybody understands what's going on now that we're four weeks in, we've had some positive cases, and we have people returning to competition.



“We felt it important that people understand our position. But in this particular case, this is not an adjustment; this is actually the policy, the protocol that we've had in place since the beginning.”

