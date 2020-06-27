PGA TOUR Statement – update to COVID-19 testing protocols

Over the past three weeks as part of its Return to Golf, the TOUR has been committed to learning from an operational standpoint and adjusting protocols in place in order to mitigate risk and promote the health and safety of all involved, including players, caddies, staff and volunteers.



Changes to date include additional testing for those traveling on the charter flight, potential withholding of the stipend program if a player tests positive after not following protocols, and the return next week of the TOUR fitness truck to encourage use of on-site facilities. In light of three positive tests at the Travelers Championship, the TOUR is announcing another update to the program to further encourage players and caddies to adhere to on-site protocols and in consultation with our medical advisors and Player Directors.



Effective immediately with the Rocket Mortgage Classic, players and caddies, along with all other individuals “inside the bubble,” will not be allowed on property until first being cleared with a negative in-market test.



Previously, players and caddies could be on site to practice as they awaited their arrival testing results, but without access to any indoor facilities. The TOUR is taking that precaution one step further to add an additional safety measure in that no player nor caddie will be on site – anywhere – to start the week, without first being cleared through COVID-19 screening. Again, this same policy will apply to all individuals inside the bubble, such as independent Physios, instructors, staff and others.



Due to longer turnaround times for test results on the Korn Ferry Tour, this change will not be implemented on that Tour at this time.